greta-scarano:-“this-is-what-it-really-means-to-be-an-actress”

People are forced to stay at home, “says Greta Scarano. “And whoever does entertainment has now become a relief valve: it serves, it helps to pass the time, it is company”. And so everyone makes direct, everyone divides between cooking, chats and live concerts. “I'm not able. It is right that those who are able to do it: those colleagues who are at ease, who answer the questions of those who follow them naturally and who have that particular sense of spectacle “.

Greta – born in Rome 86 – thought to do something different, namely to build online, on her Instagram profile, a video guide on what it means, in all its aspects, to be an actor.

“There is no ambition”, he explains; and for a moment the voice goes out in a small pause. «I wanted to answer all those people who in recent years have asked me how to start doing this job, where to start. Doing something like this, in several parts, on multiple subjects, seemed to me the best choice “.

She was also helped by some colleague.

«I asked the people I have most confidence with; I did not want – here – to break anyone's balls. On the one hand, it was a way of taking time. On the other hand, it was a way to be useful. And then it was also a way to say once and for all what is my vision of this work “.

How far has it come?

«I still miss a fundamental part: the one in which I talk about long waits and the ability to hold on in difficult moments. Because acting is also this: resisting “.

The actor's work sounds like a solitary mission.

«It is a profession that exists only in relation to an audience. You need someone who looks at you, who follows you, who is ready to listen to you. The approach to studying a character is quite lonely, yes. But then you have to deal with the others too, with the director and the rest of the crew. Personally the best things happened to me by collaborating with others “.

Do you think there is a lack of teachers?

«It is a system problem rather than that of individuals. Maybe there is no solidarity. I think it would be nice to be part of a movement, of something that unites us. But there isn't – at least, I don't think there is. We are very conditioned by the society in which we live. Take Instagram: we are superficial, we want to appear, we want to be there. Perhaps, in this sense, the coronavirus has calmed us down. “

Are there any masters to follow?

«I, mine, have looked for them. There is no outline for the actors, no track to follow. One of my first references was a Russian theater teacher. His name was Leonidas. He was conducting a directing course. I was 19 years old at the time. And for me, Leonidas represented an important step: it made me understand that we must not only pretend to act “.

Other important meetings?

«Stefano Mordini makes you do a research job, he is never satisfied, he makes you feel uncomfortable. And it makes you stay away from your comfort zone: it does it not only for you, as an actor, but also for others, in order to always give your best “.

What does Stefano Sollima tell me?

“I met him during the filming of” Crime Novel – the series “; I immediately understood that he had a great charisma. On set, he managed to get everything he wanted. With him, in my opinion, you have to make an extra effort. Because he is a director of few words. It's not there to tell you everything. It just makes you a gesture, sometimes. He is a very synthetic one, and for this reason I like him very much “.

Do you have many things in common?

«I too am concrete. With Stefano, you realize that you are part of a group and a structure that is completely dedicated to entertainment. It gives you all the tools you need, and then it's up to you. And you have to be good “.

What does it mean to be good?

«I would like to know too. Sometimes I think it means one thing, other times another thing. As I see it, being good means finding your own space, your size, speaking to the public. It is giving everything possible and being able to transmit your talent. But it is also other things. It is balancing the desire to arrive with energy and the – pass me the term – ass. Being good means doing your job well. Don't leave anything to chance “.

How important are the no's?

«They count a lot. They make you grow when you receive them. If you are a sensitive person, and if you are an actor, it is likely that you are, they test you. And the no that you give count as much as the yes. I refused many things because I felt that they were not right for me “.

Is the world of entertainment a world full of envy?

“I do not know. There are people who are found, others who are not found. It happens. But then I see the great American stars, especially women, who are a group and it is something that, at least to me, would like very much “.

What is reality instead?

«I was lucky. And luck made sure that I met actors and directors with whom I managed to bond. At higher levels, perhaps, it is more difficult. We look at each other with some diffidence. We don't know each other, and we let ourselves be conditioned by prejudices. For many years, we found ourselves in a situation of lack of work: many actors, few roles. And with little work, there is a lot of competition. Now there is more, but there are also other ways to emerge “.

Wasn't it like this before?

«When I was younger, it was difficult to emerge. Of course, it happened. You made the right film or series, and you got noticed. Your moment came. But it could happen to still struggle afterwards, to not be able to find anything else. It's not easy”.

Does talent or preparation count more?

«In my opinion, an actor with a lot of talent but without preparation can do it. But an actor with a lot of preparation and without talent doesn't. Talent is more important than technique, I would say “.

Because?

«This is a job in which you have to understand what you are doing, and before that: in which you have to feel it. The technique allows you to do many things. But talent, for me, is fundamental: you must cultivate it, you must cure it; otherwise even that, then, risks becoming an empty container “.

And what is talent?

«I believe it is the ability to transmit one's empathy. But perhaps – here – it is a somewhat reductive definition “.

In short, it's a head job. And belly.

«I have almost always used my head. I need to lean on certain tools. And tools, by definition, are things that remain, they are objects, they are points of reference. But I also happened to let go and lose control “.

And what effect does it have?

«Using the belly is very liberating. I am concrete, as I said, but I am also impulsive. Everything is quite calculated. When I find the right understanding with a director, I can afford a combination of these two things. For example, it happened to me with Gianluca Maria Tavarelli and Giacomo Battiato, two extremely sensitive people “.

Have you started playing the drums again?

“I had thought about signing up for a course before this emergency. Maybe playing with a group is more tiring, because it requires effort. I'd like to have a teacher. I would do it for myself, not for others. The battery is a wonderful tool. My first teacher came from classical music, and introduced me to jazz when I was just 16 years old. “

What did the actress learn by doing

«That sometimes you do something by believing in it. But then it turns out to be a mistake. Other times, however, do something without having too many expectations, and it's fine. So here it is, the biggest lesson of this work: nothing is as it seems; nothing is what you think it is “.

Have you ever thought about directing yourself?

«All the actors want to do it, sooner or later. It's like in a relationship. At some point, you want to change to preserve it. When I was a kid, that was what I wanted to do; I wanted to direct. I realize that it is another profession. But yes: I would love it “.

Photo: Roberta Krasnig