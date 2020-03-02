greta-thunberg's-mother:-“she-wasn't-eating-and-talking-no-more”

Two hours and ten minutes to eat five dumplings. Then the absence of words, no more school and the specter of anorexia. “It was slowly disappearing in some darkness” , writes Malena Ernman, telling her daughter Greta, in the new book “Our house is on fire: scenes from a family and a planet in crisis” ( Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis) made with eight hands together with his whole family. «He stopped playing the piano. He stopped laughing.

He has stopped talking. He stopped eating », writes Malena Ernman

Today the Swedish activist, 17 years, has become the icon the fight against climate change but how difficult was it to get to this point? «He stopped playing the piano. He stopped laughing. He stopped talking. He stopped eating », writes Malena Ernman. It is an open-hearted tale that emerges from the first pages of the new novel, of which the Guardian has published a long excerpt. There is Greta's progressive refusal for food, the loss of ten kilos in a month, the fear of being sick, of not knowing how to deal with what was going on, of not understanding what the ailment of a just girl was 10 years, his request to “go back to being well”.

«Will I still be okay?»

“Sure”, I reply.

«And when will it happen?»

“I do not know. Soon”.

Thus, among the opinions of doctors, experts and continuous attempts to feed Greta and to bring her out of her silence, the diagnosis arrives: obsessive-compulsive disorder and Asperger syndrome , which Greta turns into a superpower. “Without the Asperger, I wouldn't have fought like this,” he told reporters. «If I had been like everyone else, I could have continued to float in conventions and in the routine like everyone else, and continue as before. But I can't, even if I want to. My syndrome causes me to see the world either black or white, with no middle ground. And that he feels the urgent need to save him “.

One day at school, a teacher shows the pupils a documentary on the disposal of plastic in the oceans. That is the day x for Greta Thunberg, that is the moment when she decides to devote her life to the fight to protect the environment. And it really does.

Hence the first strike before Parliament in the summer of 2018, where it arrives with his white bike accompanied by his father Svante who holds the wooden planks painted together with Greta with the inscription: “Skolstrejk for Klimatet” . These are the days when Greta begins to really live and eat again. Like when a Greenpeace activist offered her a packed lunch and she, who for a long time fed only on gnocchi, avocado and rice, accepted without thinking too much. Shortly thereafter, she would become the person chosen by Time as the character of the year, the model for the many students who continue to go down the street to “save the Planet”.