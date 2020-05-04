“grey's-anatomy”:-the-reunion-between-patrick-dempsey-and-eric-dane-(2-meters-away)

What Shonda Rhimes divides, quarantine brings together. And so, respecting the safety distances due to the containment, the Doctor Strangelove and the Doctor Bollore , famous for sharing loves and lanes in Grey's Anatomy , meet to the delight of fans. They are Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane , committed to immortalizing themselves in a selfie in which you they show smiling and distant because of the emergency: «Blurry photo of how to stay two meters away», writes Dane on Twitter while Dempsey stays behind in the background.

Blurry pic of how to hang out 6 feet apart @PatrickDempsey pic.twitter.com/cDsqbHigBc – Eric Dane (@RealEricDane) April 29, 2020

A hymn to friendship and, above all, to retaliation, given that their most famous characters, those of Derek Shepherd and Mark Sloan, had been made out of Grey's Anatomy due to two violent deaths. Needless to describe the joy of the spectators in seeing them together: “How can you expect me to forget you, if you do these things” someone writes accompanying the shot while the number of hearts and shares skyrockets, showing how much the “old glories” continue to get hold of the popular ABC series.

The exit from the scene in Grey's Anatomy , however, certainly did not prevent Dempsey and Dane from cultivating new projects and reinventing themselves once again: the first is, in fact, the protagonist of Devils, Sky's financial thriller in which he stars together with Alessandro Borghi, while the second is engaged in Euphoria , the series created by Sam Levinson who should return with a second season to date to be defined.

