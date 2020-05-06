grimes-on-the-cover-of-vogue-italia

The Canadian artist Grimes , who the May 4 welcomed the first child, a boy, with his partner Elon Musk , founder of Tesla , is one of the protagonists of the May issue of Vogue Italia . The photographer Ryan McGinley portrayed her in a service that sees her, on the ninth month of pregnancy, immersed in a California with unusually Gothic outlines.

An interview accompanies the shots, in which the 32 enne Claire Boucher, activist for the environment and techno-feminist, speaks of digital identity, motherhood, technology and fashion and imagines the future post coronavirus.

A few days after the birth, Grimes commented on the waiting: « It is certainly very demanding to be pregnant in the middle of a pandemic . It's hard not to be able to see friends and family. A friend of mine recently died and it was a nightmare not being able to be close to her loved ones. It won't be easy in the hospital, I don't go into details but I feel very empathetic with those who are going through this phase. And I trust what the maternity wards are doing to manage the situation, I have great respect for the work of the doctors “.

« Fashion has been generous to me. It allowed me to promote my work, “says Grimes. «Fashion is one of the ways in which the human body can be transformed into a work of art , so I take it very seriously. ” And he continues: “I am passionate about digital fashion in video games and I prefer those with many clothing options or in which part of the game is precisely the purchase of virtual clothes. I believe it is a cultural progress, certainly more sustainable than creating and consuming real clothes “.

Reflecting on the exceptional times we are living and on the horizon of the post-pandemic, Grimes underlines how we are faced with “an interesting change in consumption habits. This is an opportunity to start thinking about how we live, even if it is painful !. ” And he concludes on a positive note: «Humans are incredible. Even in the darkest hour we are surrounded by wonder “.