Grimes on the cover of Vogue Italia
A few days ago the mother of her first child, the Canadian singer, portrayed by Ryan McGinley in the ninth month of pregnancy, is one of the protagonists of the May issue
The Canadian artist Grimes , who the May 4 welcomed the first child, a boy, with his partner Elon Musk , founder of Tesla , is one of the protagonists of the May issue of Vogue Italia . The photographer Ryan McGinley portrayed her in a service that sees her, on the ninth month of pregnancy, immersed in a California with unusually Gothic outlines.
An interview accompanies the shots, in which the 32 enne Claire Boucher, activist for the environment and techno-feminist, speaks of digital identity, motherhood, technology and fashion and imagines the future post coronavirus.
A few days after the birth, Grimes commented on the waiting: « It is certainly very demanding to be pregnant in the middle of a pandemic . It's hard not to be able to see friends and family. A friend of mine recently died and it was a nightmare not being able to be close to her loved ones. It won't be easy in the hospital, I don't go into details but I feel very empathetic with those who are going through this phase. And I trust what the maternity wards are doing to manage the situation, I have great respect for the work of the doctors “.
« Fashion has been generous to me. It allowed me to promote my work, “says Grimes. «Fashion is one of the ways in which the human body can be transformed into a work of art , so I take it very seriously. ” And he continues: “I am passionate about digital fashion in video games and I prefer those with many clothing options or in which part of the game is precisely the purchase of virtual clothes. I believe it is a cultural progress, certainly more sustainable than creating and consuming real clothes “.
Reflecting on the exceptional times we are living and on the horizon of the post-pandemic, Grimes underlines how we are faced with “an interesting change in consumption habits. This is an opportunity to start thinking about how we live, even if it is painful !. ” And he concludes on a positive note: «Humans are incredible. Even in the darkest hour we are surrounded by wonder “.