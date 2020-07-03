Grocare: Natural Remedies On How To Cure Gastritis Permanently

How To Cure Gastritis Permanently:

Gastritis is a painful inflammation of the stomach wall, the causes of which are varied. However, the main cause is an infection with H. pylori bacteria, but there are others, such as regular intake of certain analgesics, excessive alcohol consumption, or stress. The main symptoms of gastritis are lack of appetite, weight loss, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, burping, and bloating, even after eating a little. It is possible to treat moderate gastritis by taking certain medications, changing the diet, and relaxing. On the other hand, for more severe cases, serious medical care is required.

Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach that can be caused by the consumption of certain drugs such as ibuprofen or aspirin, alcohol, or by a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori that affects the gastric epithelium.

In this article, we will suggest various natural remedies on how to cure gastritis permanently. Better yet, they do not contain any chemical ingredients that could continue to harm the health of your digestive system.

Medication To Cure Gastritis By Grocare:

Take Acidim®: It will not only treat the ulcer caused by stomach acid, but it will also decrease this acidity and you will have less stomach pain. This kind of medicine only works if your gastritis is related to what you eat. If you drink too many acidic beverages (coffee, soda), if you eat too many industrial products, Acidim® after the meal can be of some help to you.

Take Xembran®: It can reduce inflammation of the stomach wall and fight against H. Pylori, the bacteria that causes most gastritis.

Gastritis can get worse if you eat too much fried or spicy foods. Industrial dishes are hardly recommended. Take the time to prepare your dishes with fresh products. Avoid:

acidic beverages, such as coffee, soda, and all citrus juices.

refined foods such as pasta, white bread, and sugar

trans fatty acids, which are often found in industrial pastry (cakes, biscuits).

industrial products, such as breakfast cereals, crisps, frozen meats, bacon, or sausages.

fried foods,

spicy foods.

Natural Remedies For Gastritis:

Gastritis is a very common condition that does not usually have a negative prognosis. Nevertheless, it is absolutely necessary that you consult your specialist if you observe any of the symptoms mentioned above. This will allow you to rule out that this is not a more serious illness.

In case you suffer from gastritis, you have to thank nature because it gives us all the necessary elements to treat this condition. Now we will show you how to prepare home remedies using only natural ingredients

Parsley Remedy: Parsley is a very popular ingredient in the fight against diseases of the digestive system because it contains a lot of vitamins (A, B, C, E, and K), acts as a natural diuretic, eliminates toxins and relieves stomach upset.

Wash a few sprigs of parsley (about one gram) and bring to a boil in one liter of water.

Let it boil for a period of five minutes, then remove it from the heat.

Let the infusion sit for a two hours period out of the fire.

Subsequently, filter the preparation to remove the remaining parsley and keep the resulting water in a glass bottle.

Take a drink of this preparation daily as long as the symptoms persist.

Rice Remedy with water: Rice water helps us treat gastritis as it relieves pain, reduces inflammation, and eliminates gas accumulation in the abdomen. In addition, rice water contains many vitamins and minerals that are very beneficial to the health of your stomach.

Preparation:

Bring 150 grams of rice with one liter of water to a boil.

After a period of 20 minutes, remove from the heat, filter the water, and put the liquid in a glass jar.

You can take this drink whenever gastritis causes you severe pain.

The remedy of carrot and celery

Celery and carrot are two excellent allies for the treatment of gastritis because they reduce heartburn and bloating.

Preparation:

Place two carrots and two sticks of celery in a blender with a glass of water.

Mix well.

Take this mixture during lunch.

