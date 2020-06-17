gucci,-sustainability-and-circular-fashion-have-the-face-of-jane-fonda

The global emergency that has affected every production sector in recent months has also led the fashion industry to accelerate the processes of change that already “fermented” within it. The importance of a sustainable and more conscious turn has been embraced by numerous brands and designers, to the point of making rather radical decisions: in Italy, but not only, Gucci is definitely one of the most avant-garde brands in this sense, having chosen to manage its collections without following the traditional rhythms of the fashion calendar .

To this decisive hairpin is added today a new and fundamental piece to develop the change path of the maison: an even more in-depth focus on circular fashion, undertaken by the new Alessandro Michele collection, entitled Gucci Off The Grid. This is the first in the name of the initiative Gucci Circular Lines , born to promote this attention to the environmental impact . The materials used are in fact recycled and organic, coming from renewable materials and sustainable sources, including the famous ECONYL® , obtained at 100% from nylon scraps that include abandoned fishing nets and other plastic items harmful to the marine ecosystem. The result is a new and high quality yarn, of which Gucci was a pioneer among luxury brands, using it already in the 2016.

The collection Off The Grid celebrates this renewed link with nature also through a global campaign, created by Alessandro Michele is made by the photographer and director Harmony Korine in Los Angeles, whose protagonists are inhabitants of the city transferred to a rustic treehouse in the heart of a very modern metropolis, with concrete and glass skyscrapers: an eclectic group – as well as a stellar casting – made up of none other than Jane Fonda , by the musician Miyavi , by the environmentalist and explorer David de Rothschild , The rapper Lil Nas X and the musician King Princess . In their diversity, each of them represents the need of the human being to establish a deeper relationship with the natural environment, but also the desire to try a lifestyle as close as possible to the real needs of man.

The theme of the physical and inner journey , as a fundamental stimulus to feed the imagination, is in the front row, as is the freedom of to be fluid and less stereotyped: for this reason the launch of the collection also includes luggage, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear items, all gender neutral . A marked contrast, that between simplicity of the style of life in nature and the soaring and modern buildings in the background, which seems to perfectly define the increasingly clear dualism between material and social needs – which probably are not necessities – and the desire for reconnection to a more serene and balanced life.

The Gucci Off The Grid campaign appeared since 15 June on Gucci ArtWall all over the world, from Largo la Foppa in Milan, in the Corso Garibaldi district to the famous Brick Lane in London's East End, passing through the Lan Kwai Fong district in Hong Kong and Yongkang Street in Taipei.

