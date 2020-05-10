guide-to-dating-for-singles

Love wait for me. On the last day before the lockdown, a friend met a boy. They exchange contacts, already aware that they could not be reviewed for an undefined period of time. This, however, did not stop them from knowing each other, slowly and promising a real date.

A trend also confirmed by some data. 91% of users on the app felt the need to continue meeting new people during the lockdown they say from Once, who conducted a survey among its users.

The dating app and the technological platforms that made direct and video calls possible, gave a sense of normality to social distancing, allowing people not to completely give up the connection.

For all the rest there is the sexting (also recommended by the therapist interviewed by Gwyneth Paltrow on his Goop blog), and a contactless communication that in some ways is testing the limit of many singles who, perhaps, will be identifying themselves in the new reality show (trash) by Netflix Too hot too handle , where the game of couples lies in resisting the temptation to have any physical contact.

“A greater investment of time in knowledge can determine a less superficiality in the approach to the relationship with the other”, explains Valentina Trespi, psychologist and psychotherapist. «Dilating the time of knowledge before meeting in person can act as a filter, increasing interest in some cases or making it clear that there are no preconditions for deepening. Having more time for a conversation or having to wait before meeting can make it so that only contacts who have managed to create a harmony can lead to a meeting “.

But the question is : could singles really find the ideal partner during isolation? It may seem like a paradox, but the threesome relationship with technology will become more and more normal to make new encounters. And then you know, the singles know the art of the arrangement well and are more resilient who can always count on someone else's support. But attention to the return of the ex or pseudo such that, for boredom or loneliness, they seek comfort in old certainties. The return, however, in all probability is likely to last only the time of the quarantine.

«In the digital age, the virtual environment is only one of the different ways of meeting, but to transform itself into a real love relationship, the new partner will have to pass the test of the five senses », says Claudia Mazzoleni, creator of the Love Coach online coppiaperfetta.it asked by Wiko. «The telephone, which now has more and more functions, is that wonderful technological tool that we have at our disposal to communicate with the rest of the world, including potential new partners. If used in the right way, it exponentially expands our chances of meeting a soul mate “.

