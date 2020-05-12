Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk and his son's name: “X Æ A-12 beats Apple”

The white flag has been hoisted. Gwyneth Paltrow , a few days after the birth of the baby from the Musk house, surrendered to the evidence. « Chris Martin , I believe they have beaten us on the subject of controversial names to give to their children», the actress wrote online, commenting on the choice made by Elon Musk and Grimes . The two, who together welcomed their firstborn, revealed that they called him X Æ A – 12 , showing then some confusion about the reasons for such a choice.

Grimes claimed that the diphthong “Æ” should be pronounced “AI”, while Musk said he thought it so it could be read “Ash”.

But what is stranger, in decoding the name given to the boy, is the origin. The new parents explained that they wanted to put the wording A – 12 next to the diphthong to recall the forerunner of the plane preferred by both. The A – 12 is the previous model to the SR – 71, much loved by both Musk and Grimes. Why, then, they didn't decide to call the little SR – 71 is unclear. But, in uncertainty, what remains is Gwyneth Paltrow's belief. Apple , name chosen for its firstborn, can do nothing compared to X Æ A – 12. It does not matter that, over the years, the “Apple” of Chris Martin and Paltrow has also aroused its beautiful controversies.

