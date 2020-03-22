gwyneth-paltrow-writes-a-love-letter-to-italy

Also joins that of Gwyneth Paltrow to the chorus of voices that incite us to resist the force with which the pandemic is upsetting our country. “Stay home. Prepare the pasta. Do FaceTime with your grandmother », the actress invites us in a long social appeal that she shared on her Instagram account, with the title« Letter of love to Italy “. And, in fact, from his words and the video that accompanies them, his affection shines through for a country that knows and appreciates well.

View this post on Instagram My first trip to Italy was at the end of 1991. I had miraculously booked a TV movie that would start in the new year, so I quit my job at the fish restaurant in Santa Monica, borrowed money from my agent, and hopped on a plane. I met up with a college friend and we traversed the north on trains, spending Christmas with some family friends who were nonetheless strangers, and ending up in Venice. My next trip there was a few years later, when we moved to Rome to start preproduction on The Talented Mr. Ripley. I spent months succumbing to the delicious wildness of the south, with its incredible food and warm-hearted entropy. As it's transpired, I have had some of life's most profound happenings occur in Italy: My father died in Rome when we were on a road trip for my thirtieth birthday; Brad proposed to me in Umbria in 2017. Italy is a place we return to over and over. It is a country that believes deeply in the artisan, the family, the handmade, slow-grown quality of its goods. We make our G. Label clothing in its factories and, as it turns out, stock up on its low-temp-dried pasta, Neapolitan tomatoes, and fragrant olive oil during times at home. When this crisis started, we held Italy, China, South Korea, Iran, and the other countries affected in our prayers, and now we have all followed suit. Each of these places has shown us what strength, resilience, and community can do during these surreal times, strictly restricting movement, with some even singing from their balconies. I wish for all of us to heed these very real warnings so that this unprecedented crisis might pass quickly. Stay home. Make pasta. FaceTime your grandma. We will get through this. A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8: 56 am PDT

« My first trip to Italy was at the end of 1991 , to shoot a movie for TV which would begin the following year “, he recalls.

«I quit my job at the seafood restaurant in Santa Monica, I borrowed money and jumped on the first plane. There I met a friend from college and we crossed Northern Italy by train, ending up in Venice “.

Since then, Paltrow has visited Italy on numerous occasions: «After a few years I returned to Rome, for the pre-production of The talent of Mr Ripley . I spent months in the delicious and wild nature of the South, with its incredible food and good heart. I experienced some of the most profound events of life in Italy: my father died in Rome while we were traveling by car for my 30 th birthday; Brad made me the marriage proposal in Umbria in 2017. “

The actress concludes the long post by stressing the esteem for ours and for the other countries most affected in the first phase of the emergency: «When the crisis began, we have tightened Italy, South Korea and China and the other countries affected in our prayers , and now we have all followed suit. Each of these countries showed us what strength, resilience, and sense of community they can do during this surreal period , this severe restriction of every movement. With so many people who even sing from the balconies “, reflects the actress who then exhorts us, once again: ” Stay home. Make the pasta. Call your grandmother with FaceTime. We will overcome it. “

READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals: “My daughter Apple says I am a mother disaster”