gym,-travel,-concerts:-how-to-get-refunds?

In the first few months we moved a little randomly, each sector for itself and with sometimes temporary indications following what was included in the government decrees. Reached phase three, however, it is time to take stock of refunds, vouchers and everything else that has been proposed for the recovery of what was lost in the closing weeks , from theater tickets to the gym, and anything that cannot take place such as concerts and summer trips.

TOURISM SECTOR

«As for air flights, tour operators, organized trips, hotels and so on» explains Maurizio Amerelli, jurist of Altroconsumo, «the current regulation provides either a refund or a voucher usable within 12 months with the big limitation that the choice between the two hypotheses was made by the tour operator “.

For a tourism sector in full crisis, the voucher sector is a protection, an aid to avoid the end of liquidity. Consumer associations are struggling for the voucher to be changed, also following indications from the European Commission: a longer duration, 24 months, the possibility at the end of having the money refund and of turning the voucher to a family member. The discussion is open with the institutions to change the legislation, the European one leaves the choice to the consumer between voucher and refund.

CULTURE SECTOR

For shows, events and concerts, the legislation does not provide for a cash refund, but only a voucher that has a duration of 18 months. Also in this case extensions of use were requested. The shows that are recovered only have a date change and no refunds. “For all sectors, we ask for a guarantee fund which, in the event of insolvency of the organizer, will provide coverage to the consumer,” says Amerelli. The controversy of Paul McCartney came to this sector, who defined the failure to reimburse fans for his concerts as “scandalous” Lucca and Naples, refund arrived instead in other European countries.

SPORT SECTOR

For swimming pools and gyms the Relaunch Decree provides for a voucher or a refund for the months in which it was not possible to use the services . The refund is to be requested within 30 days from the date of conversion of the decree into law. However, the system operator can choose to issue a voucher of equal value as an alternative to the refund . Some gyms and swimming pools have autonomously chosen to suspend subscriptions in the closing period, extending the duration of the subscription for the period corresponding to the suspension.

Also for canceled sporting events there is a voucher or refund. Unlike the case of events that will take place, but behind closed doors such as football . Each club for fan tickets has chosen a different route: over 50% of the teams not provides for reimbursement for reasons of force majeure or for provisions of bodies not dependent on football clubs, some have reimbursed only a few matches. For season tickets the way seems to be the discount for the following season or vouchers to spend in the team's shops.

LAST RATIO

“The last way”, concludes Amerelli, “is to open a dispute, but opening it is easy, closing it less. There is the risk of dragging an issue over time for figures that are not very substantial to go into action “. Legal fees would cost more. Altroconsumo has opened an online consultancy service : 15 thousand requests arrived, mostly on the tourism sector, even though hotels have extensive cancellation clauses, and flights. “Until June 3, with the flights blocked, requests for refunds or vouchers were requested and everything ended there”, explains the jurist, “now we are in a gray area where borders open, but many do not feel like go even if there are no more bans. If the flight is canceled by the airline due to too many cancellations, refunds and vouchers arrive, otherwise there is a cancellation or change of date with a penalty to be paid ». It deals directly with who organizes the event or with the gym.

"If you cancel the dates, you don't help the music": this is how Gianna Nannini scolds Paul McCartney

Travel refunds canceled for Covid: who can request them and how