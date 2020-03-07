gypsies-in-isolation,-how-italian-politics-reacted-to-the-coronavirus

«The doctors told me that I am positive at Covid 19 . I'm fine but I will have to stay home for the next few days. From here I will continue to follow the work that needs to be done. Courage to all and see you soon ». This is the message on Facebook from the president of the Lazio region and secretary of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti , at home for the coronavirus: «I have always said: don't panic, let's fight. And right now I stick to the recommendations of science. I'm fine and therefore home insulation has been chosen.

I am at home and will continue from home to follow what I can follow. My family is also following the protocols envisaged and the ASL is contacting the people who have been closest to work, for the necessary interviews and checks “.

He is the best known, but not the first coronavirus positive public administration representative. The mayor of Piacenza, the prefects of Brescia and Bergamo are in isolation. The whole political world has however taken a stand in the emergency.

The doctors told me I'm positive for Covid 19. I'm fine but I will have to stay home for the next few days. From here I will continue to follow the work that needs to be done. Courage to all and see you soon! Posted by Nicola Zingaretti on Saturday, March 7, 2020

GIUSEPPE CONTE

Premier Conte urged “not to upset life habits”, but explained that “we must assume responsible behavior , we must wash our hands often, we sneeze and cough in a handkerchief and in the bend of the elbow, we keep a meter of distance in social contacts, we avoid hugs, handshakes, we avoid crowded places ». Her position is calm in tone, but worried.

SERGIO MATTARELLA

In his speech, the President of the Republic invited to follow the indications of the government that “has established a series of indications of daily behavior, suggested by scientists and valuable experts. They are simple, but important to avoid the risk of widening the spread of the infection. I would like to invite everyone to carefully observe these indications: even if they can temporarily change some of our life habits. By respecting those criteria of behavior, each of us will concretely contribute to overcoming this emergency “. The head of state said he had confidence in the country and tried to stave off alarmist tones.

MATTEO SALVINI

The leader of the League urged every speech that this is not the time for political controversy and reminds that his party and the entire center-right have made proposals. His, however, the interview in the most negative foreign press on the work of the government issued to the Spanish newspaper El País : «The first alarm dates back to January, but was not accepted by the government, which refused to intervene with checks and blockades. Which would have certainly avoided a level of contagion such as we have today. And the economic measures approved by the government are practically nil ». Criticizes the lack of aid to families to deal with the closure of schools.

To the secretary of the PD Nicola #Zingaretti, positive to the virus, my wish for a speedy recovery. It is not normal to have controversy when health is involved! @nzingaretti – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) March 7, 2020

A man from Matteo Salvini's escort tested positive for the coronavirus test. The Northern League leader said he was ready to do the necessary checks. As soon as he heard the news of Zingaretti's positivity, Salvini said: «To the secretary of the Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti, positive for the virus, I wish you a speedy recovery. It is not normal to have controversy when health is involved. “

GIORGIA MELONI

“We have been available from the beginning to collaborate with the government in a time of serious emergency for the country. But what we cannot and do not want to do is the useful idiots for the benefit of those who take advantage of the Coronavirus to make catwalks and for political vanity ». The leader of Fratelli d’Italia attacks Conte, but is said to be available for common positions. When the box is closed, however, you don't vote.

5 STAR MOVEMENT

Vito Crimi, regent of the 5 Star Movement, has proposed to direct the resources from the refunds of part of the salaries made by the parliamentarians pentastellato to the purchase of intensive care machinery to deal with the Coronavirus emergency. Resources should be managed by the Civil Protection. Like the other parties, the pentastellates also presented their proposals to the government to support Italy in the emergency. Their support was never lacking in Prime Minister Conte.

MATTEO RENZI

The ex-premier supports the government, but with observations: “The emergency is linked to the fact that the virus is very contagious, not due to mortality. I am not the premier but there must be a chain in which the message must be clear every day. On this part, at the end of the emergency, we will have to think “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Elena: «Leave the masks to us immunodepressed»

READ ALSO

Coronavirus and school, what you can and what you cannot do from home

READ ALSO

Wuhan's long night: a short film tells about isolation

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: how do controls and swabs work in the rest of the world?