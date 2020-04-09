hacker-attack-on-the-harry-and-meghan-foundation-site

The charitable foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not start on the right foot. The Sussex are veterans of fierce criticism for having announced the name – Archewell – in full Coronavirus emergency and a moment later the news of the hospitalization for Covid – 19 by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hackers have also thought of ruining the virtual debut of their project .

As soon as he landed online, clicking on www.archewellfoundation.com , instead of information on Archwell's charity initiatives, a video of Kanye's Gold Digger appeared West. Now the joke has been overshadowed, the site is not working, but immediately hundreds of users on Twitter have noticed the hackers' intervention making bounce the news in a short time all over the world.

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a foundation called Archewell, after their son Archie, but failed to register a domain name for their website. So, if you type in https://t.co/EID3vddtHl, you’ll be redirected to Kanye West’s music video for Gold Digger. This is insane! pic.twitter.com/yknmX9iCUv – tobi r. (@xoxotobi) April 9, 2020

The two former Royal Highnesses may have forgotten to register the domain of the foundation in time or, despite having done so, cybercriminals may have been particularly quick to hack him. On this there is no certainty since Harry and Meghan have not released any statements on the matter: it is still a low blow that they will hardly forget, due precisely to that hurry in telling their new projects for which they continue to be held by British court commentators and subjects .

