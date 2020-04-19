hailey-baldwin-without-quarantine-makeup-and-the-secret-of-her-glow-skin

Hailey Baldwin , 23 years, began the quarantine launching a beauty challenge. That is, to bring out the natural brightness of his complexion. And given his last post on Instagram it seems to have succeeded in a great way. In the three selfies published a few days ago, the young model showed herself with her hair held in a terry cloth bandage and her face completely cleansed framed in three different ways. The reason? Show that, even without the help of make up, her skin is able to shine naturally .

Everything is in a special beauty routine that Baldwin is rigorously observing: «I deeply dedicated myself to the care of my skin and to all the ways in which I could strengthen it during this quarantine. From how to improve it both from the inside (what I eat and drink) and from the outside, protecting and nourishing it. I tried to maintain that glow by taking care of both the inside and the outside “, explains the model in the post.

Justin Bieber's wife never made a mystery about her articulated beauty rituals (six references just to prepare the skin for make-up, for example). Just at the beginning of 2020 Hailey had revealed in a story about IG which were his favorite products. Among these also appeared the CE Ferulic Serum of SkinCeuticals, a cult serum, adored by many celebs, rich in 15% of vitamin C, 1% of vitamin E and ferulic acid which strengthens the skin's natural defenses and fights oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

A choice that, for a Millenial skin like his, could not be more apt: «Specifically vitamin C has an antioxidant function, neutralizes free radicals and protects against UV radiation and smog “, he explains Elisabetta Sorbellini, dermatologist in Milan « Furthermore, she also intervenes on hyperpigmentation and is therefore useful especially for those who take the anticonventional pill, doing treatment cycles in winter , because it has a photosensitizing effect. At the same time, vitamin E reduces free radicals “. Who knows what extraordinary glow it will have when the model resumes makeup … To keep an eye on.

