hair-color-2020:-the-new-shatush-arrives

“There is nothing immutable, except the need to change,” said Heraclitus. Applies to everything. Also for the shatush , lightening technique for hair, created in 1973 and then branded in 2001 by the famous hair stylist Aldo Coppola: «The original method involved vertical plotting over the entire length of the hair», explains Stefano Lorenzi, creative director Aldo Coppola .

An innovative concept of lightening which completely diverged from that of the classic sun stroke made with foil: «The goal was to avoid the formation of lines and thus obtain those sun-kissed shades typical of the hair of women and children returning from the sea “, continues the hairstylist.

The success was crazy and the stars, over time, have been the proof. The natural touch of the shatush made the blond of famous Sara Jessica Parker, Jessica Alba, Giselle Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and many other celebs. And today, almost fifty years after its discovery, the brand updates the technique and aims for an even brighter effect.

THE NEW SHATUSH

«The evolution has been that of trying to move away from the base, about 3-4 centimeters, and not to pinch the hair over the entire length, but only in some areas of the head to create some shadows with light or dark effects and thus obtain deeper and more harmonious color movements on the hair. With this technique you can also use different shades of blond on the same hair while always maintaining a very natural effect “, continues the creative director of Aldo Coppola.

THE PLUS

“The main advantage of this technique is that it frees from the regrowth effect, from strong detachments between roots and lengths. Avoid that old style effect caused by lightening with a striped effect. It also works very well on curly hair “, concludes Lorenzi.

Different the matter, however, if you want to try the gray shatush on black hair, an effect contrast but which requires a more aggressive coloring. Returning to the bright shades, the trends say that this will also be a summer of dégradé ash blonde and Californian balayage. Technique, the latter, which pays homage in the name to the sunny American coasts and which promises natural lightening , as if kissed by the sun, for both blonde and brown hair.

