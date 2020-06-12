hair-coloring-if-you-are-pregnant

Radiates happiness only from the look, the early mother (for the second time) Giorgia Palmas , pregnant with the first child together with companion Filippo Magnini , husband soon. A few days ago, the showgirl and model, class 1982, shared with a story on Instagram his secret for perfectly bright hair color: to revive and intensify his dark chocolate brown Giorgia relies on henna . Very ancient natural remedy, which from the Middle East has long since spread to countries Western countries, Italy included.

And here is our question: what are the hair coloring choices most suitable for pregnant women ? We asked two experts for advice. Here are their directions for a hundred percent safe hair dye.

COLOR HAIR IN PREGNANCY: USEFUL INFO

Who is pregnant what should they know about hair coloring? As Marco Rizzi, at the head of the Namu Hair salon , underlines , «Despite the current colors are almost free of contraindications I always recommend to test for allergies before application of the coloring product. Especially in the first three months , moreover, it would be better to use tints with low ammonia content and rich instead of vegetable pigments or in any case very, very delicate (get advice from your hairdresser on this aspect, avoiding do-it-yourself) ». Are you afraid that the coloring may weaken the hair? The expert has reassuring words about it: «in the coloring creams there are pools of oils and extracts which make the mixture a real cuddle for the scalp and the hair shaft , so don't panic. Better instead to avoid discolouration protocols and / or very aggressive colors than, containing metal components , can create damage to the skin, especially in the case of sensitive scalp » .

IF YOU ARE PREGNANT CHOOSE NATURAL AND HENNÉ COLORS

To her customers in expectation, Nadia Di Piano of the Mastromauro Hair Stylist and Beauty salon recommends the henna , «but more than as a covering coloring method, for the purpose d i revive natural reflections , emphasize its brilliance or camouflage a light regrowth and i first white hair . In the salon we can add to the preparation based on henna other natural active friends of the hair and , above all, of the brown or black color: walnut husk, coffee powder and hazelnut powder , among others. Henna, in fact, is reserved for dark or copper hair, while it is not suitable for blondes. If the problem is not white hair, the almost mother can serenely resort to treatments of balayage, shatush or highlights , which should not touch the skin. Better to avoid paraben-based coloring products , but this in general “.

HAIR CARE PREGNANCY

«The good news», explains Di Piano, «is that since the first months of pregnancy women notice that hair becomes increasingly shiny and thick , also tending to grow faster. No special effect: this is a completely natural process, to be traced back to the increase in both blood circulation and metabolism of the new mother. In this way the hair is less prone to falling out and softer to the touch. For the home care routine, therefore, just choose excellent cleansers and moisturizing conditioners and, in the case of colored hair, reviving and polishing , always avoiding the presence of parabens and preferring products rich in natural active ingredients and botanical extracts “.

In the gallery some of the happily waiting , plus products for wow hair suitable for all almost mothers.

