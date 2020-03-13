hair:-cover-regrowth-during-coronavirus-lockdown

We are all on the same boat, we are all at home, we are all waiting and a good part also looking for easy and feasible solutions to solve those small, annoying, beauty micro-dramas (it's an understatement) that passing days away from the hairdresser brings out. Obviously we are talking about there is regrowth, the nuisance number 1 of those who are used to seeing themselves with uniform hair feeling orderly and not too neglected in a period in which they live, among others, under the threat of pajama laxity.

How to manage the appearance of white hair, or that detachment between roots and lengths in a color made in the salon and has become obsolete if you go to the hairdresser for retouching rite is more than a mirage?

To raise the spirits we have collected a series of emergency solutions that can stem the problem and help get to April 3 in more than decent aesthetic conditions.

Of course there are also those who in this period of break from the hairdresser can decide to embrace the trend that was feared at the beginning 2020, a true color revolution , which passes through a few centimeters of undyed hair. Let's talk about that trend that stars like Margot Robbie have exhibited on the red carpet of the 77 th edition of the Golden Globe : clear cut between brown roots and cold blond on the lengths, a more relaxed color version.

To remedy the annoying regrowth with a do-it-yourself product is not an impossible mission, therefore, even now that many shops are closed, because you can always count on e-shops such as Zalando.it, amazon.it, ebay.it, douglas.it, sephora.it and the others.

THE NATURAL SOLUTION

«To learn how to live with whites and survive regrowth with fewer dramas, we propose to make a natural coloring with henna or water tone on tone. If you use a copper henna on a brown or black hair, the color on the dark part does not change and the effect is only shiny, while the white threads will be loaded with pigments creating lighter reflections in a dark and uniform hair “, he recommended Mirko Fruzzetti hair stylist of the Aldo Coppola City Life salon. « When, then, the hair grows, the white will reappear, but the part dyed with the henna will remain colored, or rather having a lighter shade, it will create a degradé effect with the rest of the dark locks, with the optical effect of making the regrowth fade . I recommend this type of coloring to those who have 70% of dark hair and 30% of whites , because being natural, based on Lawsone – a reddish-colored sugar that sticks to the hair by wrapping it and that must be mixed with other coloring herbs that extinguish the red to bring out only the warm browns – does not fade the hair like the continuous chemical colors do. The color acts only as a filter of a smartphone, it rests on the outside but does not penetrate and when the white grows back, the bar effect is not accentuated, but a three-dimensionality is created on the hair that can accommodate possible lightening “.

The henna can also be used on blonde hair , but with small precautions. The formula for blondes contains chamomile and is effective for covering the first whites in a delicate and natural way, making them take on warm shades as if kissed by the sun. Be careful, however, not to use it on chemical schairiture or highlights because the color could change to green.

IL MASCARA

Simple to use hair mascaras are ideal for flash retouching, but more than a coloring it is a make-up. On the market there are also colored versions of hair mascara that can help create rainbow looks on the roots, the so-called rainbow roots . There is also a classic color gamut to solve express coverage problems. They are applied to dry hair and are eliminated with a shampoo.



THE SPRAY

It has a packaging and a dispensing that resembles lacquer and is suitable for covering the whites of the front hairline and in the line area. The colored spray is a kind of dry colored shampoo that contains intense pigments that blend with the nuance of the hair to cover unsightly chromatic detachments, or white hair. Keep the product at a distance of 15 cm applied on dry and combed hair, on the roots. The spray must be uniform and continuous, it should not be applied with taps. A small amount is enough to cover the roots and leave to dry for about a minute, without spreading the color on the rest of the crown.

DO-IT-YOURSELF TINT

For the more experienced or adventurous, the do-it-yourself tint guarantees permanent coverage of regrowth. The important thing is to follow the instructions of the packs well, because it is enough not to respect the laying times of the color and the final result is altered: «The Herbatint Permanent Coloring Gel, for example, is a permanent tint, but the fact that it contains two bottles perfectly resealable, it allows the use of the product also as a touch-up of regrowth, a very useful solution above all to repeat the procedure regularly every three weeks. Our formula contains 8 organic plant extracts which are intended to protect and nourish the scalp and hair during coloring. In the case of a classic retouch, even just 10 ml of color and 10 of detector. The unmixed product can be reused in the following months 12 “, explains Emanuele Virgili, Master Colorist Herbatint .

To help those wishing to try their hand at do-it-yourself Bioclin has created an explanatory video with instructions for use. make notes.

