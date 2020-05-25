hair,-long-cuts-for-summer-2020

It will be a summer dominated by medium scaled hair, but even long hair lovers will have their version in tune with the seasonal trends. And it won't be the usual long modeling effect on the catwalk. The long cut finds the right compromise with fringes that open like a curtain and maxi tufts to be worn with the line aside.

For Compagnia della Bellezza the long cut is the revisiting of the “grunge” of the models of the nineties, thanks to a scaling with light layers, also internal, which gives the hair rhythm and movement.

To be worn with the line in the center or with a curtain fringe. An effect that is good for oval faces, but that does not penalize round ones.

THE LONG STAIRCUT

The scaling is high and continues up to the lengths, an escamotage to bring attention to the part from the cheekbones upwards. The styling completes the cut with natural effects, in motion, soft and unstructured shapes which makes it very versatile. Yes to crumpled waves, but perfect and hyper defined.

INSPIRATION OF THE SEVENTY YEARS

It is the long climb with full fringe, as proposed by the collection of Hair Art Studio partner of Wella. An inspiration that at least for this season does not make one think of minimal long hair, with flat volumes and polished styling. The long one this summer requires at least one passage from the hair stylist because, let's face it, we have already brought long and flat dishes during the lockdown. XXL lengths also need a new freedom.

READ ALSO

How to style long quarantined hair

READ ALSO

Hair: split ends? Causes and remedies to prevent them