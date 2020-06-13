hair:-short-and-practical-cuts-for-those-over-50

«The times when the over 50 wore voluminous hair or the cotton tuft », explains the hairstylist Cristiano Russo . Seeing the Hollywood stars, all today's Perennials dream of abandoning old-style hairstyles for more casual looks. The only diktat required is practicality , especially for the summer which, in the heat and frequent washing, favors natural styling such as curls, wavy and beach waves.

«Today the trend is to choose something short, more practical – continues Cristina – This year the pixie cut is very trendy, very cheeky, easy to keep in order with little effort and able to highlight the eyes and lips.

Its revisitation is also very trendy, short above and with slight tails in the back. The bob under the ear is timeless, with an average length. You can wear it smooth and tidy, or with light beach waves on the tips, perfect for summer “.

How then to choose the shorts, following the trend of the season? «Symmetrical, not too geometric, the important thing is to create personality. The yoke just below the ear has been highly popular, from the allure of the nineties. The important thing is that it is not too precise and structured, as well as the cut on the boy, to be worn strictly with tufts and fringes to be dismantled as you wish “.

They are cuts that require less work at home to make the fold but with which you can indulge yourself, maybe combined with a particular color. «Summer 2020 marks a return to naturalness, with bright, uniform and refined nuances, enlivened by delicate nuances, which give light and movement – continues Cristina – The effect given by lightening must be very light. For blondes, those who prefer warm shades can opt for honey and amber, while for skin tones that want cold shades, the trend is towards beige. For the brunette the choice is dark caramel, for the red ones, instead, the shades of copper and cinnamon will give the face sweetness and character together “.

In the gallery the ideas to copy to the celebrities.



