hair:-split-ends?-causes-and-remedies-to-prevent-them

Especially those who love long hair, and try to postpone the appointment «cut» from the hairdresser to encourage growth, he knows the matter well. After a while the points begin to open, flake and become double , if not more.

A drawback that depends on a lack of hydration and nourishment of the hair, but also on an excessive use of hot tools, or simply due to the nature of the hair itself. To the popping, in these cases, one cannot really give up, but try to prevent the formation of split ends and have a healthier and more compact hair you can . We asked some advice to Giuliano Peretti, owner of the Cotril Salons in via Castel Morrone 9 in Milan.

MAIN CAUSES

“Split ends are formed due to the lack of hydration and nourishment on the lengths , and when the sebum we produce does not fully feed the lengths for a number of reasons which may be mechanical or chemical in nature, but also due to the nature of the hair itself. “

HOW TO PREVENT IT

«Use frequently high temperature heat sources such as hair dryers, straighteners, irons, especially if they are not of good quality, it is certainly not good. As well as undergo chemical treatments performed by inexperienced hands, or with unsafe products. The overlapping of treating substances, in fact, favors their formation. We can use a thermal protector on the lengths before using the hot tools and limit discoloration, ironing etc. Let's also remember not to keep the hairdryer too close to the brush, and therefore to the hair, during styling. »

BRUSHES, COMBS: WHICH TYPES TO CHOOSE

«We recommend to always use professional combs and brushes, for example carbon combs, and ionized and wild boar bristle brushes must be used gently , and if knots are formed we have to untangle them with a comb, calmly and delicately, starting from the tips and not from the roots. “

REMEDIES BEYOND THE CUT?

«Eliminating them entirely I believe is not possible. Some hairdressers, myself included, use a tool that cuts only the split point, it works in good percentage, but I think the best thing is to make sure to limit their training. “

RECOMMENDED TREATMENTS

«Shampoos and moisturizing masks and reconstructive treatments . For example, in the salon I use Hydra or Regeneration , the reconstruction treatment capable of repairing thoroughly damaged hair and restore their natural beauty, shine and strength; it is ideal for repairing the innermost capillary structure as well as improving the appearance and elasticity of hair that will appear visibly healthier and stronger. It is an excellent treatment to prevent them if done regularly, I would say once a week for 4 sessions, and as a maintenance to be repeated every 3/4 weeks. I also recommend a product to be applied only on the tips every day, for example, I feed Miracle Oil. “

