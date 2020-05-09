hair:-the-definitive-steps-to-make-the-do-it-yourself-tint-last-as-long-as-possible

At the time of the lockdown, centuries after the ' Hamlet of Shakespeare, we also ask ourselves a deeply existentialist question: «to be or not to be, at the hairdresser before June 1st». A apparently, in fact, there would be a crack that could lead to the re-opening of the coiffeur from 18 May (many salons who are appealing to the premier) But, while Conte & Co. reflect on what to do, waiting for the “free den haistylist”, all of us, celeb including, let's move on between fringe cuts, buzzcut extremes and DIY dyes . In view, perhaps, of the last color DIY before putting our hair back (or what's left of it) in the hands of an expert, here are the steps approved by some famous hair colorists and suggested to Allure.com , to preserve the bright nuance for as long as possible.

1. USE DAMAGED HAIR TREATMENTS – According to the cosmetic chemist Ginger King, these treatments, to be used weekly, also extend the life of the color since they block it on the locks, also acting as a protective barrier to prevent further damage. They also strengthen and improve the elasticity of the hair. Some masks, after the exposure time, must be rinsed with fresh water to help seal the cuticle. Others simply apply after shampooing and should not be washed off.

2. MAKE YOUR BEST FRIENDS SHAMPOO AND COLOR BALM – The New York colorist, Nikki Ferrara explains: «Shampoo and conditioner dyes are not long lasting (so if we are wrong, it is not a tragedy), but they give instant brilliance and color increase “.

3. SPEND A FEW DAYS BETWEEN A WASH AND ANOTHER – Ferrara also suggests not to wash your hair too often and let a few days of respite pass through the shampoos which allows the color to stay longer in the hair. It is no mystery that frequent washing tends to make the tone fade first, so we consider using a dry shampoo or a texturizing spray in the days when we don't wash our hair. However, if you just can't bear not having a head 100% clean Ferrara recommends rinsing the hair with apple cider vinegar that cleanses the scalp, helping to remove excess dirt without depriving the hair of the natural oils that preserve the color.

4. HANG ON THE NAIL PLATE AND THERMAL INSTRUMENTS – Quarantine boredom is often the master and we have often been tempted to take curling irons and stylers more than usual to fix our hairstyle. But, according to the colorist Rachel Bodt, we should let go of our thermal tools for a while: “Thermal styling can fade the color, so fundamental for those who do not give up on plate & Co. is to lower the temperature”. To move the hair without heat there are many alternatives, such as curlers and even socks and toilet paper (look at TokTok, please). The result is surprising!

5. USE A HAIR GLOSS – For a twist of extra shine, to try are the shades glossy, more than coloring, but real ammonia-free treatments capable of reviving reflexes and reinforcing brittle or dry hair. Cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson explains: “This type of treatment is for anyone who wants an increase in color and greater brilliance”. If we are not sure of the right shade for us, we can call our trusted hairdresser first or wait for the hairdressers to open.

Really, there is little time left to go back exactly where we have all wanted to be for months, or in the hairstylist's chair. In the meantime, in the gallery we suggest the color extension products up to the opening of the hairdressers (closer and closer, let's resist!)

Phase 2: doubts, hypotheses and new rules on the reopening of the salons & Co

Quarantined hair: it's the perfect time to switch to white

Meghan Markle one of us, with the chignon as a housewife mom