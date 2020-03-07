Hair: when stars give us a cut, but pretend (like Céline Dion)

Sometimes they seem so real that doubt arises. It happens practically every time that Kim Kardashian changes look, passing from short to extra long cuts in the turn of a few handfuls of days , without leaving time to get used to the new proposal. Or with Emily Ratajkowski, another chameleonic soul of the showbiz, who outdoes everyone with its medium and fluffy cuts, perfectly recreated with the help of bobby pins and clothespins, and then return to its long, slightly wavy hair, a few hours later.

Fake bobs and fake shag recreated in a so perfect, almost real, to confuse ideas even to the most expert glances. It happened with Irina Shayk, on which the mystery of the famous bob sported by Oscar 2019, or Jennifer Lopez , relentless transformist. It is impossible to establish the real length of her hair with its countless transformations. And what to say about the fringes , baby or maxi, applied wisely, to the limit of perfection, and what are they all misled? Chiara Ferragni, Zendaya, Bella Hadid among the most famous examples.

But among the last stars to have tended, almost unconsciously, a hair trick there is also Céline Dion , spotted in the streets of New York in these days with a total flower outfit and a crown that, if viewed from the front, looks like a rounded headband , of those « to Anna Wintour » to be clear. Optical effect canceled at the first lateral pose , the one that shows the true side of the crown, strategically collected in a long and low tail. If then the hair is his or only extension – just scroll through his social posts where he appears with blunt bob to get confused – this is yet another story.

In short, that of the singer is only the last of many examples of how hair, if styled with skill and the right tools – hairpins, clothespins, hooks, ad hoc glues – allow different stylistic games, to be changed also every day, without having to resort to radical cuts and, if necessary, to any regrets. A trend, that of fake cuts, which has reached the ranks of the Crown – how not to mention Kate Middleton and his faux bob of a few years ago -, and which above all among the most famous, or rather among their skilled hairstylists, is becoming truly viral. Turning on uncertainties. Because everything seems, but nothing is. Maybe.

