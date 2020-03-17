hairstyles-for-medium-hair

Katy Perry pregnant, gives a half-tail twist with its latest look: a very pulled-back styling with fifties flip tips.

For the spring 2020 , the hun , or the half bun , back in updated version. The perfect hairstyle for those with bob and long bob, and easy enough to do at home. A passepartout crop for working on the PC, cooking without the hair going in front of the face and for streaming yoga lessons. The semi-harvest is multitasking even within the home where it is forbidden to let go!

It is worn with soft waves and some locks that fall on the face for an elegant effect, or with pulled hair that points upwards from the nineties mood.

Fine hair may need a texturizing spray or a touch of dry shampoo to give more texture. The star hairstylist Alex Brown calls them «bubble bath hair» , is the hair gathered in a messy bun with fringe or tufts that fall on the face and represent the more effortless hairstyling to stay at home.

Data in hand, according to Google search results of 2019, the word hairstyle is It has been searched for 200 millions of times, to testify that hair remains a very popular beauty leisure. In times of forced smart working, you can shop online without feeling guilty: the crops are embellished with headbands and clips to buy and receive directly at home, such as the maxi Kate Middleton headband available online (in gallery ).

