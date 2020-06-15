Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc & Others

Hallucinations and delusions treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Unmet need of medical therapies and increasing research and development of newer treatment options for hallucination and delusions are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

The hallucinations and delusions treatment market report is a synopsis about how is the market status right now and how will it be in the forecast years for healthcare industry. Furthermore, hallucinations and delusions treatment market report can be explored in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type and application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the market has also been included. This report puts light on the types of customers, product-buyer insights, market changes over last few years, reactions of various geographic regions, new developments in the market, actions of other corporate players and more.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hallucinations and delusions treatment market are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Bausch Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mylan N.V., Alkermes, AstraZeneca, H. Lundbeck A/S, Cardinal Health, Autism Speaks Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mallinckrodt among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U. S. FDA issued a positive statement on Benefit-risk profile of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), a drug that is used for treatment of hallucination and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP). This statement was based on a post marketing surveillance review of the drug. This positive statement resurrected the marketing of Nuplazid

In June 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for a new formulation of Nuplazid (pimavanserin). Previously, nuplazid was recommended as two 17mg tablets. The new formulation is a 34 mg capsule single dose unit. This new dosage form of Nuplazid will reduce the pill burden maintaining the patient compliance

Segmentation: Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market

By Types of Delusions

Erotomanic

Somatic

Persecutory

Others

By Types of Hallucinations

Visual

Auditory

Olfactory

Others

By Treatment

Conventional Antipsychotics

Atypical Antipsychotics

Other Medications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

