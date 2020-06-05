hamilton-psr,-the-digital-evolution-continues

It was May 6 of 1970 when Hamilton revolutionized the world of watchmaking by bringing the very first digital electronic wristwatch to market. A real revolution for the time, accustomed to hands and ticking. Baptized Pulsar, like pulsating neutron stars that emit ultra-precise radiation beams, changed the way we read the time , until then marked only by numbers that appeared on the screen thanks to red LEDs.

The first model, the P1, was launched in 1972 with an original and spatial design in in line with its revolutionary technology.

Sold at the price of 2100 dollars, to choose it, among others, was also Elvis Presley . The revolutionary trail continued with a second model, the P2, with a more rounded case design and an optimized chip system, seen on the wrists of celebrities such as Keith Richards, Joe Frazier, Elton John, Giovanni Agnelli and the President of the United States Gerald Ford .

The story of this icon continues today with the new PSR . Available in two versions, one in steel and one in steel with yellow gold-colored PVD treatment limited to 1. 970 specimens , is equipped with a hybrid display that combines reflective LCD (liquid crystal display) and emission OLED (organic light emitting diode) technologies.

Pressing the button displays the iconic luminous OLED digital numbers consisting of small red dots, while the LCD display ensures that the time is always visible even in daylight. With captivating lines, between one hour and another, it evokes the past with unfailing style.

READ ALSO

Wallis Simpson, the disruptive force of a true queen of style

READ ALSO

From Catherine the Great to Lady Diana: the most glamorous royalty in history