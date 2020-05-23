World

Hana Kimura, found the Japanese wrestler and Netflix star dead

22 enne Hana Kimura , professional Japanese wrestler and Netflix star, has been found lifeless. The news was confirmed by Stardom Wrestling, the organization of Kimura herself, who in a note asked fans to observe the utmost respect. The cause of death is still unknown. Shortly before dying, Hana published a series of worrying posts on her social networks which would indicate that she had been a victim of cyberbullying .

The latest update on Instagram dates back to Friday: a story in which the young woman shows herself with her cat, accompanied by a single caption: “ Goodbye “.

Winner of the Farding Spirit Award 2019 of Stardom, Kimura – daughter in turn of the famous wrestler Kyoko Kimura – she was one of the protagonists of the cast of the Japanese reality show Terrace House , before it was suspended due to of the coronavirus. The purpose of the show is to follow the lives of three men and three women who share the same house.

To generate serious concern were Friday some images with acts of self-harm published by Kimura on Twitter and accompanied by messages that read: “ I don't want more human being (…) Thank you all, I love you. Hi.”

The wrestler appears to have been the target of hundreds of tweets from haters on a daily basis . At the news of his death, fans and various professionals in the sector immediately leveraged the deleterious effects of cyber bullying and the impact that this form of aggression can have on mental health.

