Hand sanitizing gels: what's new on the market

nj June 7, 2020
Gel igienizzanti per le mani: le novità in commercio

During the peak of the pandemic, the great protagonists were, never more without: here are all the news on the shelves and on the pharmacy counter

The coronavirus put us in front of a truth so trivial that we underestimated it: health passes primarily through our hands. The cleaner they are, the less we get sick. For this, the sanitizing gels they started to go like hot cakes and have become more unavailable and precious than gold: there are those who made them biblical stocks, those who used them improperly, those who did not use them used at all (despite the coronavirus).

Well, experts point out that the best way to prevent the spread of infections and reduce the risk of getting sick (not only of coronavirus, but of any virus in circulation) is wash your hands with soap and water : often and for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water are not available, here comes the hand sanitizer, which contains at least the 60% of alcohol . In fact, many studies have found that disinfectants with an alcohol concentration between 60 and 95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower alcohol concentration or without alcohol.

But how to use them correctly? Just apply the product on the palm of one hand (read the label to learn the quantity) and rub the product on all surfaces of the hands until the hands are dry. There is no rinse after application, as the water would remove everything the product, nor should the moisturizing cream be spread for the same reason.

Now that the Covid alert – 19 has dropped (but has not yet returned), and we have learned the importance of washing your hands well and, if there is no soap and water available, to use sanitizing gels, many varieties have appeared on the market and based on different ingredients, some also unusual. A few examples? Some gels are based on mint and sage , others are based on Icelandic lichens , even one is based on grappa .

Curious to discover all the news on the market now on sanitizing gels? Browse our gallery .

