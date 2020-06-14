happiness?-you-study-at-yale

Be happy? It's a science! More than 2 million people have enrolled in the free course created by the prestigious Yale University The Science of Well-Being, the most popular in 300 years of history.

The course is free and is available on the Coursera platform. Yale professor of psychology Laurie Santos realized that many university students were not really happy: they were depressed, anxious and stressed.

And this is how the professor presented a new course, «Psychology and good life».

The topic is happiness. While most of the lessons at Yale did not exceed 600 students, her new course had recorded 1. 182 subscribers. Professor Santos thus gave life to her online course, dividing the lessons into 10 weeks, including videos, optional readings and homework. So you don't need follow live, but just organize for about 1-2 hours each week.

What do we talk about in the course?

What is happiness for us? What really makes us feel good? What are our expectations? The introduction is linked to your person. The member will have to take 2 tests to understand their level of happiness and 1 test to know their strengths. Progress will be taken into account through a weekly diary. The tests will then be repeated at the end, to see the differences.

Forms

Why this course?

Misconceptions about happiness

Why are our expectations so negative?

How can we overcome our prejudices?

What makes us really happy?

Putting strategies into practice

3 modules dedicated to the challenge to find the right balance

By dedicating one or two hours a week to the video courses shot in the home of Professor Santos and practicing daily “rewiring” exercises to change bad habits, the participants reported an improvement in their mood and happiness levels even before the end of the course.

Half of the course is theory with insights into Psychology and Neuroscience on what drives happiness and the other half is practical with behavior change exercises to help rewire the brain.

Registration is free, but with 39 pounds you can request the certificate at the end of the course.

