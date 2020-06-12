happy-birthday-francesco-renga:-«i-am-52-years-old-and-i-keep-smiling»

Like every known birthday, also that of Francesco Renga had its social counterpoint. “I have 52 years! It seems like yesterday I was learning to smile. Thanks to you I continue tirelessly to do it. Even in this absurd period, what are certainties remain such “, wrote the singer-songwriter from Udine online, breaking the formalism of his thanks with a more bland:” What … what do we do with hair? “.

Renga, that on 12 June celebrates the on his birthday together with his twin sister Paola, he published online a photo of himself, with dark curls to cover his eyes . At the foot of the picture, the comments of the fans were piled up. Best wishes, suggestions, great proclamations of love for a man, Renga, who over the years has been able to effectively hold together his public and private image.

The songwriter, who took his first steps in music in Brescia, together with those Timoria with which he would have won the critics prize among the young people of Sanremo 1991, he revealed what he wanted. Not too much, not too little. He sang about Jolanda , the daughter to whom in 2005 dedicated Angel . He spoke of Lorenzo , second son. He told of Ambra Angiolini, the woman he loved for eleven years, and mentioned a Diana Poloni , his new companion.

«We are very well. Loving each other, love and respect have never been questioned. We have always put the family and our children at the center “, said guest of Very true. “I live for them: I go to get them, I bring them, in fact they are always in the car,” he added, explaining how his life is devoted to children, now teenagers, had with Ambra Angiolini.

