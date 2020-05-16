happy-birthday-megan-fox,-but-just-touch-up

With those big ones blue eyes bordered by very dark lashes, long dark chocolate hair and curvy, sexy and slender body , the American actress and model Megan Fox is most envied by most of us and adored by men. With three children had by colleague Brian Austin Green , for many still the easygoing David Silver of the cult show “Beverly Hills 90210”, Megan Fox celebrate 34 years the 16 May . And if his career started at the beginning 2000, today Megan is talking about himself more than anything else for the ' excessive use of aesthetic medical retouches . Inexplicable to most, since we are talking about an objectively beautiful woman, as well as still young, certainly not in need of anti-aging interventions . Let's see the beauty evolution of the actress and top.

MEGAN FOX AND THE IRRESTIBLE RECALL OF THE RETOUCHES

Some have insinuated that Megan Fox's insecurities regarding her physical appearance stem from the ever shaky story with the dad of his children . When they come together, she has just turned 18 years and, according to what she has declared the same actress to the tv presenter Ellen DeGeneners , the pregnancies came without being plan, messing up the plans. To this on and off love relationship would be added the arci known pressure of the Hollywood studios concerning a certain type of image . What is certain is that Megan Fox cares a lot about her privacy (Green even more) and has never ever let herself go to official declarations on the subject of touch-ups . The clear impression is that the procedures have been different and ever closer, from a refinement of the nose to different facial fillers, in addition to Botox in the upper part of the face.

POOR SELF-ESTIMATE AND THE LABEL OF “AMERICAN DOLL”

From an interview given by Megan Fox to “Entertainment Tonight” , it turns out that in 2009, immediately after the release of the film “Jennifer's Body”, the actress and model had a psychological collapse , confessing of suffering from the label of sexy doll that has been stuck on her. Why, however, turn to aesthetic medicine? As explained by psychologist and psychoanalyst Elena Benvenuti , “many times I am really low self-esteem and fragility that lead a woman to seek refuge in the retouches , ignoring the fact that a dangerous addiction can be created, difficult to break because it tends to lose sight of the naturalness of your physical appearance, not noticing the alteration that is actually under the eyes of all “.

MEGAN FOX, YESTERDAY AND TODAY WHAT HAS CHANGED

In the gallery we have collected some of the beauty look by Megan Fox , from when she was very young and still in the “nature” version, up to the shots of the present time. Official statements or not, Megan Fox has lost the freshness of the beginnings : and not for the advancing age, but for having exaggerated with fillers and various injections. We have added the best lifting and illuminating cosmetic proposals , to prevent the signs of aging without stress and, above all, upheavals.

