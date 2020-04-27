harry-and-meghan,-a-biography-will-overwhelm-the-crown

Not only would they have dared to “divorce”, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , before leaving the England and the royal family would have decided to put all their grievances into a biography called “smart”. Thoroughly Modern: The Real World of Harry and Meghan , written by the producer Carolyn Duran together with the young journalist from Harper's Bazaar , Omid Scobie, one who the DailyMail has labeled as “cheerleader of Meghan”, would have the precise purpose of smoothing the fur of Sussex, muddying the team where necessary familiar.

The couple would have made themselves available for an interview, of which little has been leaked.

According to palace sources, Prince Harry and his wife have entrusted journalists with their own version of the story : what brought them to the Megxit and when the large golden castle began to show the first signs of subsidence. The royal saga, therefore, would have been reread through the (partisan) eyes of Meghan and Harry, with little regard for the protection of the monarchy and its image. The couple would have chosen themselves: “It is not we who have left, it is they who have pushed us far” , would have concluded, then, as already Lady Diana at the time of Diana: Her True Story , ask your closest friends to plead the cause, in turn making compromising statements.

With 320 pages and the promise to deal a new blow to the Crown, already proven by Megxit and the Epstein scandal, the biography should come out on 11 August, sealing once for all the relationship between Markle and the journalist Scobie. Indeed, it is said that the Duchess ended up maneuvering Scobie like a puppet, using her pen to spread what was most useful to her. Even if the impatience for a label opposed since the summer 2018.

