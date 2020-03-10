harry-and-meghan-are-no-longer-“real”,-not-even-on-instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also change the copyright of their Instagram photos. No longer «Sussex Royal»: now also on social networks they are “only” «The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ” It is the latest consequence of the peremptory decision of Queen Elizabeth who, after the case Megxit , has decided that the couple is no longer entitled to the title of “Royal Highness”.

The news is evident from one of the last official photos published by the couple, on the occasion of participation in the Mountbatten Festival of Music, organized every year for fundraising for the Royal Marines Charity.

At the end of the post, the detail is substantial: in the photo credit it says “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. No longer, therefore, “Sussex Royal”, as was specified just over a week ago in the image of Harry during the launch of Travalyst, his company to promote sustainable travel. Here are the two posts compared:





A detail? Quite the contrary. The “real” name will cost Herry and Meghan millions of pounds . The brand Sussex Royal is an empire that revolves around their site and the same profile Instagram with over 11 millions of followers with all the initiatives that they convey or that they would have conveyed, starting from their charitable foundation which should have been called Sussex Royal Foundation . To stand against Elizabeth also means this.

