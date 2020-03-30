harry-and-meghan-are-no-longer-“sussex-royal”:-the-farewell-to-the-royal-family-is-also-social

End of March, time of closing credits for the so-called Megxit, the farewell of Harry of England and Meghan Markle to their position as senior members of the Windsor house. That «step backwards», as they announced it at the beginning 2020, also materialized via social media with the last post of the page Instagram Sussex Royal, published late Monday afternoon 30 March. « Thanks to this community for the support, inspiration, and shared commitment to the good in the world» , wrote the dukes, in white on a blue background, their social characteristic always, simply signing Harry and Meghan.

The speech accompanying the image is more detailed, a long post that inevitably refers to the difficult situation due to the Coronavirus emergency. «The world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile . Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and the opportunity to make a difference – as seen all over the world, in our families, communities, in those who are at the forefront – together we can rise to each other to achieve fullness of this promise “.

Harry and Meghan then said they wanted to do their part: «We are concentrating this new chapter to understand how we can contribute in the best way. Although you may not see us here, the work continues “. And again:” We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You have been great! Until then, take care of yourself and others “.



A real farewell , in short, even if it is not clear what the fate of the Sussex Royal page will be: it will only change its name (Queen Elizabeth has forbidden her nephew and wife to use a family title as if it were a brand) or will the dukes open a completely new one? What is certain is that their life has undergone a new change of course. After moving to Vancouver, Canada, then a Commonwealth State, linked to the United Kingdom, today the couple moved to Los Angeles, the city where Meghan lived before her short (and tumultuous) stay in London.

Small steps, but decided, towards freedom, and the life of before, including work: the Duchess is the narrative voice of Elephants, documentary that will air on Disney + from April 3 and seems to already have others. new projects. And while Donald Trump has publicly declared (via Twitter) that he has no intention of paying for family security, the biggest question remains Harry. Will the prince manage to settle in a world so different from the one in which he grew up and in which (it seems) was his wife who dragged him? So far, he has always talked about a shared decision, taken to defend Meghan. Yet, some doubts remain .

