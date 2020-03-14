harry-and-meghan,-back-with-baby-archie-(happier-than-ever)

Welcome back! Harry of England greeted the Great Britain and returned to Canada , on the island of Vancouver , where he found his wife waiting for him Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison . According to the reconstruction of Hello! , in fact, the prince would have landed Thursday evening at the international airport of Victoria , with a scheduled flight and together with some of his men , between security service and staff.

Always according to the report of the magazine, the former American actress would instead have returned to North America as early as Tuesday, with a plane leaving a few hours after the ceremony for the Commonwealth Day . There, in the abbey of Westminster , Meghan and Harry took starts at celebrations but – despite being their last commitment before the real resignation and everyone expected a « goodbye »friendly – the atmosphere seemed tense .

A few icy words between Harry and brother William , even less between Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate : «She realized once more that she had made the right choice », a friend of the Daily Mail reported to duchess of Sussex. «He does not want to raise his son in such a context , he wants his family is characterized by warmth, joy and tenderness . She couldn't wait to go back to hugging Archie, her life is there . “

And there she returned as soon as she could, anticipating her husband who instead spent three more days in London for a series of private meetings . «It will have been a reunion exciting », the British tabloids write in chorus. On the other hand, after the Endeavor Fund Awards, the Mountbatten Festival of Music and – precisely – Commonwealth Day, the Sussex have sold out the official dates from “senior ” members of the royal family.

The new chapter of the their life together can really begin.

