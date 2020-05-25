harry-and-meghan-“cost-the-british-49-million-euros”

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Los Angeles with the baby since March Archie . But the controversy over the former royals, under the London sky, does not subside. The former British minister Norman Baker has just reported how much the Sussex have cost the subjects of Elizabeth II: 44 million pounds (approximately 49 million euros) . A pharaonic account that the liberal-democratic politician has reconstructed in detail in an article with very bright tones published by the Daily Mail . « From the day of their wedding to 31 March of this year “, writes Baker,” I calculated that the British taxpayer spent over 44 million pounds to provide Harry and Meghan with everything they want.

The figure could be even higher , although the opacity of many aspects of real finances makes it difficult to obtain precise numbers “.

The higher expenses, Baker points out, are linked to the royal wedding celebrated on 19 May 2018 in Windsor, cost an impressive amount: 33, £ 5 million ( above 37 million euros ): «On average, a wedding in Britain costs 18 thousand pounds (approximately 20 thousand euros). This means that could have been covered 1. 860 events of this kind with the budget of Harry and Meghan », wrote the former minister. Who then remarked: «The wedding of William and Kate in the 2011 cost 20 million pounds (22, 3 million euros) “.

Then there is the security chapter. To protect the Sussex, Her Majesty's subjects spent 7 million pounds (7 , € 8 million) in two years. Another £ 2.4m (€ 2.6m) went up in smoke to renovate the Frogmore Cottage , property of 10 rooms in the town of Windsor where Harry and Meghan had moved in April 2019. The two agreed to reimburse the restructuring costs at the rate of 10. 000 pounds per month (approximately 20. 000 EUR): “ It will take more than 11 years of monthly payments to cover all the work done at Frogmore Cottage, “writes the former minister.

But it's not over here. The staff who worked for the couple cost 592 thousand pounds (660 thousand euros), the much disputed trips in private jets they reached 1 million pounds (1.1 million euros), Harry's salary funded by prince Charles was 1.9 million pounds ( 2.1 million euros ). The former minister concluded his article by recalling that although the couple said goodbye to the royal family, they continue to exploit the royal lineage to earn a lot of money : «According to experts, the Sussex could earn up to 100 thousand pounds for each public appearance and 500 thousand pounds for each individual conference “.

