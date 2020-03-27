harry-and-meghan,-from-canada-to-los-angeles:-where-is-the-“home”?

«This is my house, the house where it is» , sang Jovanotti on a raft. Without giving a univocal answer , in modality « citizen of the world “. A freedom of spirit which seems to distinguish as well Harry of England and Meghan Markle , all of whom in the last twelve months have changed four residences. From Kensington Palac and, in central London, to Frogmore Cottage , in the countryside, then the transoceanic «escape» to Vancouver and now – it seems – the move to Los Angeles.

Without taking anything away from the desire – legitimate and shareable – to feel part of a whole that transcends the national borders, the attitude of the Sussex seems conceal some indecision . Net of tabloid criticisms, according to which the future of the couple is still « uncertain »and« confused », in many in Great Britain wonder if this lifestyle can be reconciled with that concept of “home” as “ safe nest” , so dear to the prince and the former actress.

Without making it one economic question (at the expense they assured that they will cope on their own), there is a risk that the dream of freedom turns into a restless tuorbillon ? On the other hand, just put yourself in their shoes and think what it means in one year change four times bedroom . And these are not hotel accommodations , designed specifically for short stays , but real residences residences that “aspire” to be considered «home» by their tenants.

The apartment a Kensington Palace was too small for a family to about to expand , ok. The Frogmore Cottage hypothesis, even after the restructuring , was soon supplanted by the desire to “ also live abroad “. So off to Canada , to a friend's mega villa, where however the Sussex have held only three months . Now Los Angeles, so Meghan can stay close to mom Doria and – spiff the tabloids – start practicing the profession of actress .

They will settle in California or will they leave again? Difficult to predict it, but if someone were to ask him where they feel at home , Harry and Meghan will still be able to respond in music: « The house is where I can be at peace with you ». Affections, beyond borders.

