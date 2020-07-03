harry-and-meghan-go-to-war-(against-the-royal-family)

Harry of England and Meghan Markle are always more distant from the British royal family . And not only because from London, now living in Los Angeles with the little one Archie , thousands of kilometers separate them. The two seem to really want war with the august parents i.

The last “affront” to the Windsor came from the nephew of Elizabeth II , which on the website of Travalyst, his company to promote sustainable travel, has changed the title: no longer «His Highness Royal the Duke of Sussex “but simply” Duke of Sussex “. Actually after the Megxit case both Harry and Meghan no longer have the right to the title of Royal Highness . But perhaps it is not a coincidence the fact that the prince crossed him out just in the days in which all the recriminations of the wife against the royal family are coming to light.

To give Meghan the opportunity to remove some pebbles from her shoes is the lawsuit filed against the Mail on Sunday for publishing excerpts from the private letter he sent to his father Thomas in August 2018. From new indiscretions just leaked from the documents presented in court it has been known that the former actress is angry with the British Crown, among other things, for money: because she could not earn and Eugenie and Beatrice of York Yup? As well as Zara Tindall and the princes Andrea and Edoardo . Meghan claims that there are procedures that allow other members of the royal family to work outside the court (for example, Princess Eugenia is director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth ) therefore could also be implemented for her. But nothing.

But the former actress is angry with Windsor for even more personal reasons. As The Guardian wrote yesterday , in the documents presented in court Meghan claims that the royal family did not protect her when, pregnant with Archie, she suffered attacks by the tabloid press . The tabloids, in particular, in those days accused Meghan of having abandoned the sick father after excluding him from the royal wedding with Harry in May 2018. Markle's attorneys claim that they are all falsehoods. Which caused their client enormous emotional distress and damage to his mental health : “Her friends had never seen her in that state, and they were rightly worried.” Especially because Meghan “was pregnant”: “The royal family did not protect her and moreover she was forbidden to defend herself”. But the former actress and her husband have been saying goodbye to the British Crown for months now. Nobody can stop him from pulling his nails out.

