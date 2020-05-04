harry-and-meghan,-here's-the-title-of-the-bomb-biography:-«in-search-of-freedom»

The first (almost) official biography of Harry and Meghan Markle will have this title: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family or In search of freedom : Harry and Meghan and the building a modern royal family. As anticipated by Daily Mail, will be available online worldwide from '11 August, while the hard copy will be on sale from 20 of the same month. The cover , already pre-ordered on Amazon, shows the prince and the former American actress during one of the many official couple outings they made in the twenty months that separate their royal wedding (May 2018) from the choice to take a step back from the royal family (January 2020) and move to North America.

Now, precisely, in Los Angeles.

On Amazon the book promises to offer an “honest, close and disarming portrait” of the couple “confident and influential”. The two royal editors Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand signed it. But to worry the royal family is another “detail” : according to several sources, Harry and Meghan would “chat long” with the two reporters last January as they already matured to leave Windsor. The Harper Collins publishing house, owner of Dey Street Books, publisher of the biography, makes it known in a short description: “Few know the true story of Harry and Meghan, and this biography promises to go beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, by dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that they afflicted the couple ».

It's still: “ Finding Freedom is an honest, close and disarming portrait of a couple who she is not afraid to break with tradition , determined to create a new path away from the spotlight and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world ». Moreover, the queen still remembers (too) well the biography of the investigative journalist Andrew Morton, written after secretly interviewing the first wife of the eldest son Carlo, Diana Spencer.

The book came out in 1991 – with the title Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words – and told the world private details of that wedding «Too crowded» between Lady Diana, Carlo and the historical lover Camilla. The queen would have granted the divorce to the two only in 1995 and there is no doubt that the revelations contained in the book carried out an important role.

And now history could repeat itself. Nobody expects the Sussex biography to be “spicy” like that “suggested” by Diana but the prince and the former actress could put the clear facts about some burning issues. And above all, to reveal “frictions” within the royal family that the queen would rather continue to keep private. One thing is for sure: the biography of 320 pages will be a worldwide bestseller.



