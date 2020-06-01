harry-and-meghan,-hired-the-security-team-(«from-almost-8-thousand-euros-per-day»)

Harry of England and Meghan Markle seems to have solved the annoying problem related to the service of personal security. According to the latest rumors of the Daily Mail, in fact, the Sussex would have contacted the GDBA , a well-known security agency founded by Gavin de Becker – former head of the President's protection staff Ronald Reagan – and already hired by numerous international stars.

«The dukes have full confidence in society by de Becker, received excellent feedback », reveals a source to the tabloid. Which then lists some celebrities already defended by the GDBA: «Jeff Bezos , Tom Hanks , Jennifer Lawrence , Madonna , Cher and Barbra Streisand . In Los Angeles they are the largest company in this sector and by far the most respects. Of course, the price is high , but on the other hand they offer excellence » .

The cost , in fact, is the note painful of the whole the matter : always according to the British newspaper, the Sussex would have reached an agreement on the basis of 7 thousand pounds a day , or almost 8 thousand euros. Which means to insert an expenditure of approximately 2,5 million in the annual budget of the family a figure in line with the latest news, it remains only to understand who will hand the wallet to settle the salty account.

At first, in fact, it seemed that Prince Charles was already ensuring the safety of the son and daughter-in-law . However, the denial of a friend of the Sussex arrived immediately : «In the last month have been guests of Tyler Perry and have benefited from his security service “, he said at Daily Beast . “Harry and Meghan are ready to pay security out of their own pocket anyway.”

To definitively close the annoying question . And put another important brick in the construction of their new life in California.

