harry-and-meghan,-if-two-years-(of-marriage)-is-enough-to-revolutionize-a-monarchy

The fable of Harry of England and Meghan Markle, he prince, her ex-divorced actress, became reality on 19 May 2018 in the St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle, where the Dukes of Sussex, the title granted by Elizabeth II for the occasion, not only swore a life together, but also promised great things to the monarchy, thanks to growing popularity.

Immediately loved couple, less formal than the one composed by William and Kate , destined to other obligations, Harry and Meg, as he calls her, they focused everything on spontaneity, the right key to enter the hearts of the British (and not only) and yet in just two years they were able to upset many balances, up to leaving the scene as senior members of the royal family, which took place on April 1, after a series of last official appointments in London.

The fault of the media, first of all, of rumors which have become sources, of phantom small misunderstandings which have become certainties. The first, taken for granted, the mutual dislike of Meghan and Kate, immediately put against each other on every possible front, from studies to hair, from the choice of clothes to beneficial causes incurred. In short, two powerful women must hate each other, a convention that dies hard. And then, surprisingly, the first rumors about William's hostility to his brother's wedding, which he said arrived too quickly, after just two years of dating. Different characters, inevitably different choices, more thoughtful one more instinctive the other. And precisely because of that instinct, at one point, Harry was no longer at stake, with the first letter to the newspapers in defense of his wife and the shock documentary Harry & Meghan, An African Journey. «I want to live, not survive», the words of the Duchess, «Me and mine brother we are on different paths “, her husband echoed her.

«I have been a silent witness of Meghan's private suffering for too long. Doing nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in “, Harry would have written a few days later on the pages of the newborn site Sussex Royal. Behind, also the tragic experience that has always led to the loss of the mother in her emotional baggage. «My deepest fear is the history that repeats itself. I have seen what happens when someone I love is commodified to the point of no longer being treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife fall victim to the same powerful forces “.

The departure from public life had already begun, built with detail, piece by piece. From the transfer to Frogmore Cottage, a wedding gift of Elizabeth II, preferred at Kensington Palace, defined by Harry as “a goldfish bubble”, to the opening of a personal Instagram profile other than that of Cambridge, up to the definitive release of Sussex by the Royal Foundation, which Harry and William had founded in 2009 to carry on the beneficial activities of the mother Diana and in which then their respective wives had also entered .

Streets increasingly distant, those of the two brothers, until the first Christmas spent split, William between Sandringham House and Middelton house, Harry in Canada with Meghan, his son Archie, born on May 6 2019, and mother-in-law Doria Ragland. In January 2020, the decision that no one would have expected, the exit of the Sussex from the royal family, i.e. the abandonment of any public commitment and representation in the name of His Majesty and the desire to spend more time in Canada.

Choice approved by the queen, who has always had a weakness for his nephew, so much so as to make it known that in London there would always be a place for him and his family . Canada, moreover, as a Commonwealth country, did not seem a bad idea at all, the Sussex could have continued to do the interests of the Crown in an overseas territory thanks to their appeal: young people, in love, with that hint of rebellion against the conventions that always makes sympathy, and a beautiful child to grow.

At the Windsor house, however, they had not well calculated the potential of such a decision, and so in an instant Harry found himself living in Los Angeles, with his family yes, but far from the environment in which he was born he grew up. And if before he swam asphyxiated in that goldfish bowl that was Kensington, now he gasps like a fish out of water in Hollywood, without the usual references, deprived of his friends, of the known spaces , of his uniform, the biggest renunciation made for Meghan . A life “reversed”, his words, to mention yet another insider. Meghan took a little while to realize that royal life was not for her and she slammed the door without great remorse, but will Harry be able to reinvent himself? After saving his wife, he faces the biggest challenge, saving himself and finding a new identity.

