harry-and-meghan-markle,-is-the-day-of-the-“divorce”:-the-stages-of-independence-from-the-royal-family

From April 1st 2020 Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior members of the English royal family. A detachment that the former actress and her husband wanted, and which they carried out in about a year and a half, one “break” after the other. Here the timeline of their «independence », waiting to find out what the future will look like from NOT royal.



27 November 2017

In the official engagement photos, Meghan wears a very little royal Hollywood dress. Signed Ralph & Russo, transparent, with golden feathers embroidered on the décolleté.

Cost: 56 thousand pounds. A month later, Harry takes her to Royal Christmas in Sandringham despite not being a wife yet.

18 May 2018

The royal wedding is revolutionary: the former actress enters the church alone; the main talk is by African American bishop Michael Curry; Harry, unlike the other Windsor, wears the wedding ring. For flowers and wedding cake, the newlyweds snub Her Majesty's staff.

26 July 2018

The prince wins the Sentebale Polo Cup, his wife congratulates him on a public kiss. The two, unlike Kate Middleton and William, make holding hands their trademark. They embrace the fans, reject the bow reserved for the monarchy, show affection.

November 2018

The two announce that they want to leave Kensington Palace, they no longer want to live “in a bubble for goldfish”. They choose Frogmore Cottage, inside the property of the Queen of Windsor. The restructuring costs taxpayers £ 2.4 million.

April 2 2019

The Instagram profile is their debut @ Sussexroyal . After leaving Kensington, divided staff and offices, the “divorce” from the Cambridge is accomplished: the fab four no longer exist. The account today exceeds 10 million followers, has replaced the official press releases.

May 6 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in secret and without photos in the arms of the new mother on the hospital steps. Before that there had been the New York baby shower with Amal Clooney and Serena Williams. Elizabeth II does not participate in baptism.

August 2019

Environmentalists Meghan and Harry go on private-jet vacations: first to Ibiza then to Elton John's home in southern France. The case breaks out. They are the only grandchildren who, during the summer, do not visit the queen at Balmoral castle.

October 2019

The documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey uncovers the vase. She denies the real tradition of hiding emotions: “I want to live, not survive”. He, for the first time, admits: “My brother and I have taken different paths”.

December 2019

The happy couple chooses to spend Archie's first Christmas away from the Firm . They communicate a six-week break from royal duties, desert Sandringham and fly secretly to Canada, on Vancouver Island. With them there is only Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

January 8 2020

The Sussex “resign” from the royal family. In a post via social media they explain that they no longer want to be senior members, that they want to work to be economically independent and they want to live in North America. She goes back to Canada, he stays to negotiate. Megxit is served.

March 9 2020

Harry and Meghan, returning to London for a short stay, participate in the latest official event as senior seniors. The royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day . They are all there: from the queen to Kate Middleton and William. The Sussex exiting the London Cathedral leave the obligations of the Windsor. A new life is now possible.



READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, here's who will pay for their safety in America: Charles of England

READ ALSO

Harry “self-centered”, “insensitive” and “stressed out”. If Britain no longer recognizes its prince

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and the new rare photo at the desk which reveals a little more than the Duchess