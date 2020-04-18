harry-and-meghan-markle,-the-first-photos-in-los-angeles-from-“food-angels”

Harry and Meghan in full coronavirus emergency have decided to give concrete help. Taking to the streets in the unprecedented role of “food angels” for the sick of Los Angeles. The Sussex have in fact offered themselves as volunteers of the charity Project Angel Food which distributes meals to those suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. And together, in jeans and T-shirt, she with her face covered by a surgical mask, he with a blue bandana to protect the mouth and nose, have already made the first deliveries , as evidenced by the photos published exclusively by the Daily Mail . The first captured since the Sussex moved to California with the little Archie .

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured for the first time in LA https://t.co/tqlOjyBPgO – Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 17, 2020

It was mother Doria Ragland , who has always been very active in society, to tell Sussex that the charity organization needed a hand. Because since California has been in lockdown for the pandemic requests for help have risen. Meghan and Harry didn't hold back: “They told us they heard that our drivers couldn't take it anymore and that they wanted to volunteer to lighten their workload,” explained NGO executive director Richard Ayub, a Entertainment Tonight . The Sussex made the first delivery round on 12 April , Easter Sunday, and then Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 April: « They really showed interest in every person they met . The patients we reach are often forgotten: they wanted to know them, talk to them, maybe leave a smile on their faces “, Ayub told People again.

One of the “beneficiaries”, Dan Tyrell , who lives in West Hollywood, told Daily Mail that when the dukes knocked on his door with food he did not recognize them immediately : «They were both very approachable: with masks, and with simple jeans. That tall red-haired boy seemed to me to have a familiar face . The girl, very pretty, presented herself as a simple volunteer: “ Hi, I'm Meghan ” ». Then Mr. Tyrell “saw the big black SUVs with the bodyguards behind them.” And he understood: his “meal angels” were the Sussex .

