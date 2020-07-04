harry-and-meghan-(officially)-move-further-away-from-the-royal-family

Yet another step away from the Windsor. Harry of England and Meghan Markle officially closes their UK-based Sussex Royal charity. The liquidation of the institution has been requested, and the process should end in a couple of weeks. Today the prince and the former actress are only looking ahead: they live in Los Angeles and are working to launch – as soon as the coronavirus emergency permits – their new foundation charity which takes its name from their firstborn: Archewell, or a tribute to Archie, born in May 2019.

After all, it was Elizabeth II who asked him not to use the trademark «Sussex Royal» after leaving the royal family. One way to protect the crown from the independence of the former American actress. Travalyst, the sustainable tourism project that Harry has co – founded, it was the only project carried out by the foundation in its 12 months of life . And now it operates as an independent non-profit organization in the United Kingdom.

The travel and tourism sector was one of the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic – 19, and according to a source – as reported by the Telegraph , Travalyst partners “have committed themselves to play an active role in helping communities in the post-pandemic restart, supporting the restart of sustainable tourism”.

And on the Travalyst website, for a few days, the Queen's nephew has changed her title: no longer «Her Highness Royal the Duke of Sussex “but simply” Duke of Sussex “. A strange “coincidence” in the days when all the wife's recriminations against the royal family are coming to light. To give Meghan the opportunity to remove some pebbles from her shoes is the lawsuit filed against the Mail on Sunday for publishing excerpts from the letter private sent to Thomas Thomas in August 2018.

Meghan especially would not have liked some things. The 38 enne, as can be read from the documents reported by Daily Mail , claims not to have been treated like other family members. For example, Princess Eugenie of York can work outside the royal family, she is the director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. P Why was she not allowed?

And, as he wrote The Guardian , in the documents presented in court Meghan claims that the royal family did not protect her when, pregnant with Archie, suffered the attacks of the tabloid press . But now everything is different: Meghan defends himself.

