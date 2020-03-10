harry-and-meghan-return-to-the-family-for-commonwealth-day

After the return in style to London alongside Harry of England on the occasion of the Endeavor Fund Awards, and the (much more glamorous) appointment at the Royal Alber Hall for the Mountbatten Festival of Music , Meghan Markle has abandoned the lights of the red carpet, her favorites, to momentarily return to the part that has so far been worse, the royal one, for the last official appointment with the rest of the members of the Windsor house before the much-desired life as a “normal” person, in Canada.

Important day in London, this March 9th, it is impossible to escape and equally impossible to make false steps: Commonwealth Day is celebrated in five continents, and everyone is at Westminster Abbey, including Queen Elizabeth. The Dukes of Sussex entered hand in hand, perfectly coordinated also in the look: the emerald green of her Emilia Wickstead dress (who in recent days has always chosen bright shades, as a triumph, certainly not from defeat) is the same inside the jacket of him, revealed by a providential gust of wind, as if to say: «We are a team».

After them William of England and Kate Middleton arrived (the order of arrival is equal to the importance, the queen always comes last). The long-awaited reunion of the ex “fab four” as they had been nicknamed by the British press in times when nobody imagined how it would end , but no one has betrayed tension, on the contrary, they all seemed at ease, including William, who last time at the side of his brother had not shone with enthusiasm.

The arrival of Kate and William at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

I problems , between the two, would be born precisely because of Harry's wedding with Meghan, too hasty according to the eldest son of Charles and Diana. Over time, then, the situation had precipitated, according to many because of the former actress, reluctant to adapt to the rules of the court, until the Sussex communicated to the world their decision to “take a step back as senior members. of the royal family », in search of a more independent life, also from a financial point of view.

The celebrations for Commonwealth Day are, in fact, their last official commitment together with the other Windsor. According to rumors, in fact, the Duchess should leave in days for Canada, where she left her son Archie together with her grandmother Doria Ragland, while Harry will stay for a while longer before finally turning the page.

READ ALSO

The return of Meghan Markle, the true triumph of Megxit

READ ALSO

The Dukes of Sussex in red, Harry and Meghan's triumph at the Royal Albert Hall