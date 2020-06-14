harry-and-meghan,-the-“big-losers”-of-the-royal-family-during-the-pandemic

« Harry of England and Meghan Markle are the great losers of the royal family during the pandemic . ” Word of the royal biographer Phil Dampier , who speaking on The Express has tagged Sussex as “ blocks »and« out of place »:« During the coronavirus all the Windsor have strengthened their image doing well their own institutional tasks. With the exception of the prince and the former American actress “.

On the other hand, the choice of resign from senior members of the royal family and flying in North America right on the eve of the 'emergency covid, did not play in their favor. Although they have committed themselves to voluntary works and have also taken a position on case-Floyd , Harry and Meghan did discuss especially for their new life in Los Angeles , between famous friendships and a dream villa .

«Also Doria Ragland , the mother of the duchess, she moved to the mega residence where the Sussex live momentarily » , revealed a source to the Daily Mail. «It deals mainly with of the nephew Archie, as if she were a nanny, and she leaves free parents to work. In the meantime Harry has made friends with the actress Liza Minnelli , who is helping him to find a new balance in California “.

In recent weeks, in fact, numerous tabloids had speculated that the prince – away from London and longtime friends – felt uncomfortable . Also because at the moment his work is also going slowly : «Because of the coronavirus and then of the anti-racism riots , the Sussex will officially inaugurate their new association, « Archewell », only in 2021 “, reports the Telegraph .

In short, it is as if Harry and Meghan had come out of the radar . Thinking about it, perhaps, it is precisely what they wanted .

