harry-and-meghan,-the-circle-of-trust-in-los-angeles-(outside-the-royal-family)

For over a month now, the life of Harry of England and Meghan Markle has changed direction . Or rather, as early as January the two had chosen to leave London and move to the island of Vancouver , but it is only with the move to Los Angeles who seem to have found a new new stability . Merit – second Hello! – of a « circle of trust », that is a small group of people who are helping them to acclimatise and do not miss too much the royal family.

On the other hand, as the expert reveals Russell Myers in a podcast of the Daily Mirror , «it is probable that the Sussex, despite having reached the much desired freedom , now feel a deep sadness to be cut off from some important events of Windsor house ». For example – claims the Daily Star – the couple may have heard a little bit of melancholy last Wednesday, when the royal family met to an important meeting on Zoom .

On the occasion of the national day of nurses, Buckingham Palace has released a tender video in which the main members of the ruling family thank the operators health workers who are fighting in the front line the coronavirus : first of all we hear the voice of Queen Elizabeth , then the prince appears Carlo together with his wife Camilla , then Wiliiam and Kate , finally Sophie of Wessex. «A united front, as she asks His Majesty “, specifies Russell.

A front from which, in fact, have been cut off (or rather, you have pulled out i) Harry and Meghan. Their desire for independence – also economic – pushed them to the other side of the Ocean, in California , where her family lives. In truth, the former American actress has closed relationships with everyone , with the exception of his mother, Doria Ragland , a fixed presence in his life and considered to be unanimity a bulwark for the future of the Sussex.

The dukes , as is normal either, they are also trying to create stable bonds of trust with some people . And the names are known: for example the tennis player Serena Williams , whom Meghan has known in 2014, the colleague Abigail Spencer , with whom he starred in the “Suits” series the spouses Clooney and the journalist Oprah Winfrey , already present at the royal wedding, or the actress Pryianka Chopra and the conductor James Corden, Harry's friend for many years.

A « trusted circle », Therefore, against nostalgia .

