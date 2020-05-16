World
Harry and Meghan, the circle of trust in Los Angeles (outside the royal family)
Browse gallery
According to the tabloids, the Sussex would be “very sad” for not being able to attend some important family gatherings on Zoom. In fact, in California they already have a large group of people who will try not to make them miss too much…
For over a month now, the life of Harry of England and Meghan Markle has changed direction . Or rather, as early as January the two had chosen to leave London and move to the island of Vancouver , but it is only with the move to Los Angeles who seem to have found a new new stability . Merit – second Hello! – of a « circle of trust », that is a small group of people who are helping them to acclimatise and do not miss too much the royal family.
On the other hand, as the expert reveals Russell Myers in a podcast of the Daily Mirror , «it is probable that the Sussex, despite having reached the much desired freedom , now feel a deep sadness to be cut off from some important events of Windsor house ». For example – claims the Daily Star – the couple may have heard a little bit of melancholy last Wednesday, when the royal family met to an important meeting on Zoom .
On the occasion of the national day of nurses, Buckingham Palace has released a tender video in which the main members of the ruling family thank the operators health workers who are fighting in the front line the coronavirus : first of all we hear the voice of Queen Elizabeth , then the prince appears Carlo together with his wife Camilla , then Wiliiam and Kate , finally Sophie of Wessex. «A united front, as she asks His Majesty “, specifies Russell.
A front from which, in fact, have been cut off (or rather, you have pulled out i) Harry and Meghan. Their desire for independence – also economic – pushed them to the other side of the Ocean, in California , where her family lives. In truth, the former American actress has closed relationships with everyone , with the exception of his mother, Doria Ragland , a fixed presence in his life and considered to be unanimity a bulwark for the future of the Sussex.
The dukes , as is normal either, they are also trying to create stable bonds of trust with some people . And the names are known: for example the tennis player Serena Williams , whom Meghan has known in 2014, the colleague Abigail Spencer , with whom he starred in the “Suits” series the spouses Clooney and the journalist Oprah Winfrey , already present at the royal wedding, or the actress Pryianka Chopra and the conductor James Corden, Harry's friend for many years.
A « trusted circle », Therefore, against nostalgia .
READ ALSO
Meghan Markle, a secret diary appears after the biography
READ ALSO
Prince Harry and the “nostalgia” of his old life