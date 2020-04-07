harry-and-meghan,-the-name-of-the-new-foundation-(“in-the-worst-possible-moment”)

«The worst possible moment ». The well-known royal biographer Phil Dampier does not use turns of words and harshly criticizes the choice of Sussex to reveal the name of their new non-profit Foundation in full coronavirus emergency: Harry of England and Meghan Markle , in fact, have announced to « The Telegraph »that the charity will be called Archewell , but many on social networks did not appreciate timing .

« Terrible », labeled him Dampier speaking with the Daily Mail. While far more understanding was the royal editor Richard Fitzwilliams , according to which the British newspaper collected details that the Sussex – for the time being – they would have preferred do not make public : «Since the world's attention is concentrated on the bank the emergency Covid 19 , it is normal to expect some action of the couple “.

Harry and Meghan, considering the delicate situation at international level, have preferred not to report other details regarding the new Foundation , but yes however, they are called “ enthusiastic “. “Archewell is a name that combines” arche “, an ancient word on the strength and action which also inspired the name of our son , with another word, “well”, which evokes the deep resources to which each of us must draw “.

Meanwhile, from the official profiles of Queen Elizabeth and gods Cambridge the best wishes of speedy recovery addressed to the British Prime Minister: «The sovereign sent a message to Carrie Symonds and the Johnson family », reads the tweet from Buckingham Palace . “Our thoughts are for Johnson and for all the people who and are fighting in this difficult moment », write William and Kate .

More and more a reference point for the English monarchy.

