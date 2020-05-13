harry-and-meghan,-the-obsession-with-privacy-(which-risks-being-counterproductive)

That Harry of England and Meghan Markle want to stay as long as possible away from the spotlight, is now clear to everyone. A year ago they left Kensington Palace for the quieter Frogmore Cottage , then they even flew into North America , signing the resignation from senior members of the British royal family and thus inaugurating a new chapter of life. Far, in fact, from flash and lenses .

Since January, they have even begun to “ seal »Their new residences with blackout panels: before Vancouver Island, in Canada, where they were guests of a friend in a dream house, now at Beverly Ridge , in California, in the luxurious mansion of Tyler Perry. The Sussex staff, in fact, was photographed a few days ago while fenced the property with some tarps that protect the privacy .

According to what reported by Daily Mail, the decision would have been made after the training of the lockdown measures in Los Angeles. This led to the reopening of some trekking routes – above all the «Franklin Canyon Connector Trail »- which pass a few hundred meters from the villa inhabited by the prince and from the former actress. “From those paths you can see directly in the garden “, writes the tabloid.

In short, the desire to be able to do one's own business in the backyard without anyone being able to photograph you, it is more than legitimate. Sussex, however, must be able to balance well this need, because raise p alizzate is likely to be counterproductive and generate the opposite effect, that is food greater curiosity. Will they ever manage to lead their lives without attracting too much attention attention ?

The road taken seems the right one, but Harry and Meghan will need time. Not blackout panels.

