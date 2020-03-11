harry-and-meghan-towards-new-life:-the-“political-turning-point”-could-be-in-this-photo

Le Megxit will be official from the next 31 March. But with the ceremony at Westminster Abbey , Harry and Meghan filed the public releases from senior royalty. In the London cathedral they took their seats in the second row, behind the queen, Prince Charles, William and consort, but it was the last time .

Soon the two can be protagonists of their new life whose measures have already been taken. Since last November, “home” has been in Canada, with his son Archie, far from the rest of the Windsor. And now, by spring, the former actress and the prince will launch their new charitable foundation.

The name cannot contain the word “Royal” as desired by the queen, but will nevertheless have the ambition to become a point of reference in the charity world. A bit like the Clooney foundation or the Obama foundation.

On the other hand, a “political” vocation of the couple has never been excluded . The American in the past has repeatedly expressed its positions, siding with Hillary Clinton and against Trump. The second son of Carlo and Diana, however, has never been able to bring out his point of view. But things have changed now. And the Sussex's desire for “political change” could already be in this shot that arrives from London . The dukes have shared it on their Instagram profile for over 11 millions of followers: between a public commitment and the other, Meghan and Harry invited young Commonwealth leaders to a private meeting at Buckingham Palace – where they still have an office.

One shot in black and white that sees the Sussex sitting on a sofa: Harry, despite his jacket and shirt, appears informal, laughs, raises his legs. It is a typical image by Barack Obama : authoritative but confidential. The former actress, on the other hand, is seated in a more formal way, but has a broad, shadowless smile. Both, body language experts note, “can't wait to launch themselves onto the world stage in their new roles”.

Harry would like to appear as a guru: «This version of the prince is a million miles away from the sad, thoughtful and anxious man we saw during the Commonwealth celebration, “continued the expert. In fact, there would be a certain distance between him and the rest of the royal family today . Despite the Queen's attempt to calm the waters. The Sussex, however, want to go on alone. It remains to be discovered how.