harry-and-meghan,-who-could-become-beckhams'-neighbors

If there is one thing that – perhaps – Harry and Meghan understood during their short return to Great Britain , is that they cannot really feel out of real institutions until they have their own residence also in England . Here, according to what reported by Sun , the Dukes of Sussex would have already identified a plot of land i n countryside, in the Oxfordshire , to build their new home.

The inevitable army of detractors , has immediately pointed out that just a year ago the prince and the former actress had asked and obtained the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, for a figure around 2.7 million euros . “It was a royal residence which still needed in need of maintenance “, they pointed out from Palazzo , but – in any case – Harry and Meghan intend to return that money as soon as possible .

«Then, at their expense, work will begin for the new home which will become their support point in the United Kingdom » , the source told the British tabloid. «A independent villa with three bedrooms, from over 3 million euros, right next to the Beckhams property ». Well yes, Meghan and Harry could become neighbors of friends David and Victoria, who already have a villa in the countryside at C ostwolds Hills.

One picturesque scenery, less than two hours drive from Buckingham Palace . The Duchess discovered it two years ago, when for her hen party spent three relaxing days in the Soho Farmhouse , 40 hectares in English contryside style, halfway between a farm and a luxury resort . There, between a spa path and a lakeside walk, he elaborated his last thoughts before the fateful “yes”.

Now Harry and Meghan could return to those places, for a new chapter of their love.

