harry-and-meghan,-who-have-lost-the-charm-of-being-real-at-the-worst-possible-time

Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer officially real (senior) since April 1st. They hurriedly left Canada after saying goodbye to the London Protocol, and moved to Los Angeles. Meghan is now eager to return to the world of acting, the prince instead looks for a new compatible role, both are ready to launch their new foundation which will represent them all over the world. But there is one gigantic though: Sussex became independent (from the British crown) at the worst possible time.

They too, in fact, have to deal with the serious health emergency of the coronavirus and with all that will come.

Their financial independence plans are also currently blocked . On the other hand, Hollywood is still, and 38 enne cannot make her new agent operate at search for the best possible role. The Sussex tried to announce the name of their organization – after the veto of Queen Elizabeth on the use of the word “Royal” – and also in this case they were wrong timing, ending submerged – at least on the British side – by thousands of critics. The Telegraph disclosed the name of the foundation – Archewell – shortly after the unusual and historical speech of the queen to the nation and shortly after the hospitalization of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in hospital because of Covid – 19. And a new poll of Express.co.uk shortly after he ruled that 81% of respondents do not care of the new charity organization of the duke and of the Duchess of Sussex. “This couple becomes increasingly irrelevant with the passing of the days”, we read instead on social media.



After all, let's face it, the name «Archewell» despite the tender reference to his son Archie, does not have the same effect as “Sussex Royal”. Without «Royal» Harry and Meghan risk approaching the universe «influencer» renouncing the mystery and charm that real life has exercised for centuries. Furthermore, this occurs in the worst possible moment when the spotlights of the world are – rightly – pointed elsewhere.

And then there's the whole economic issue . Starting with the expenses for their safety. British taxpayers will no longer pay them, nor will the American government pay them (Trump was clear from the start with a fiery tweet). Apparently a part – about two million – will be up to dad Carlo who will appeal to his private funds. The rest, however, remains with Harry and Meghan. And according to the calculations of the Daily Mail it is about 4 million pounds a year . Both have huge assets but their standard of living costs a lot. And, as the royal expert points out Omid Scobie, « the pandemic will most likely prevent him from pursuing commercial opportunities “. And nobody, at the moment, can predict how long.



In addition, for Prince Harry the lifestyle that Los Angeles offers does not really represent La La Land . The prince had a deeply European education, and California is known to be a completely different story. Meghan has known those places since birth, but for Elizabeth's nephew, everything is new. And in a difficult moment like this the distance from the family of origin also weighs. Papa Carlo was diagnosed with Covid – 19 (now he's fine), his grandmother queen is in isolation as is the rest of the Windsor and her nation. The 35 enne with his wife and son is happy but feels “ tremendously isolated “. Will it already be time for second thoughts? Who knows.



